USMNT great Beasley announces that he will retire at end of 2019 MLS season

Just before his 37th birthday, the veteran has declared his 20th professional season will be his final one

fullback DaMarcus Beasley has announced he will retire from professional soccer at the end of the 2019 Major League Soccer season.

Beasley, who owns 126 caps for the United States national team, decided his upcoming 37th birthday on May 24 made it a good time to call time on his long career, which has run 20 seasons.

“Before my 37th birthday, I’d just like to say that this year will be my last,” Beasley posted to social media. “I appreciate all the love, cheers and jeers throughout the past 20 years.

“Being on the pitch has fulfilled every dream I could have ever imagined. Thank you and more words another day!”

Beasley will leave the field as one of the greatest American players of the modern era, enjoying plenty of success for both club and country.

Breaking in as a winger, Beasley first enjoyed success as youth international, securing the Silver Ball at the 1999 U-17 World Cup as the tournament’s second most outstanding player, behind team-mate Landon Donovan.

Moving onto the professional ranks, Beasley played five seasons with the , earning All-Star selections in three campaigns and an MLS Best XI in 2003. He helped the Fire to a pair of U.S. Open Cup triumphs as well as the 2003 Supporters’ Shield for the team with most points in MLS.

Beasley then embarked on a long European career, which saw him travel from Holland to , and .

He spent two seasons at Eindhoven, winning the Eredivisie crown in both years, and was part of a squad that made the semifinals in 2004-05, and started the first leg of the tie against Milan.

Beasley next spent a season with in the Premier League, and then three years with in Scotland, where he saw the Scottish club win a pair of league titles.

After a single season with in the , Beasley returned to North America, playing three seasons with Puebla in Liga MX as he shifted from winger to left back.

Following his adventures abroad, Beasley returned to MLS with the Dynamo in 2014, and helped them to the playoffs in 2018.

Beasley has been a key member of the for much of his career, impressing during the team’s run to the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals.

He also represented the United States at four World Cups, and became the first USMNT player feature in all four he was on a roster for when he featured in 2014 in .

The veteran went on to play for the nation in five World Cup cycles, another first for the USMNT, though the disappointing failure to qualify for the 2018 tournament denied him the chance at a fifth World Cup.

Beasley was part four Gold Cup winning squads, and won the Golden Boot in the tournament in 2005.