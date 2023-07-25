USMNT captain Tyler Adams posts promising update on Instagram following news that Leeds star has suffered injury blow

Peter McVitie
Tyler Adams Leeds 2022-23Getty
United StatesT. AdamsLeeds UnitedChampionshipPremier League

United States star Tyler Adams has shared an encouraging update despite news that he suffered a an injury setback this week.

  • Adams out with hamstring injury
  • Expected to be sidelined until September
  • Posted positive update on Instagram

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds manager Daniel Farke revealed this week that the midfielder is expected to be out of action until September as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue.

However, Adams seems confident about his rehabilitation as he shared a video on Instagram of him training on his own with the message: "Back soon".

Tyler Adams Instagram post 25072023Instagram/tyler.adams

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old's fitness issues may hinder his transfer hopes this summer. He has been linked with a move away from Elland Road after Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season. West Ham are the latest club said to have put in a bid for Adams, while Brighton and Aston Villa are also said to be interested.

WHAT NEXT FOR ADAMS? The USMNT star will continue his recovery as he and Leeds prepare for the new season.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

171259 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 65431Jude Bellingham
  • 18415Christopher Nkunku
  • 12950Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 15082Mason Mount
  • 8161Sandro Tonali
  • 20484Other
171259 Votes