USMNT trio Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson start for Leeds in loss to Christian Pulisic-less Chelsea

Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson all started for Leeds as the U.S. men's national team lost to a Christian Pulisic-less Chelsea.

USMNT trio starts for Leeds

Pulisic still out for Chelsea

Leeds just outside relegation zone

WHAT HAPPENED? All three Americans were named to Javi Gracia's starting XI just days after losing to two other USMNT stars Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream, whose Fulham took down Leeds in the FA Cup.

Pulisic, meanwhile, is nearing a return, having recently joined the Blues for training, but isn't yet ready to feature.

Chelsea emerged victorious, though, with Wesley Fofana outleaping McKennie to head home the lone goal in the 53rd minute.

HOW THEY GOT ON: Aaronson played 68 minutes for Leeds and were among their more dangerous attackers in a game where they were, once again, kept very quiet. McKennie and Adams playing all 90 minutes. Adams, in particular, was one of Leeds' standout performers in an otherwise frustrating performance.

THE BIG PICTURE: The loss is another setback for Leeds, although three points at Chelsea, despite their recent form, would likely have been seen as a bonus. With the loss, Leeds remain in 17th place and still have a fight on their hands to remain in the Premier League

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? After falling to Chelsea, who were in need of some positive results, Leeds will next play host to Brighton, who are looking to make a push for a European place.