United States vs Jamaica: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Concacaf Gold Cup match between United States and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning champions the U.S. will take on Jamaica in the opening match of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup at the Soldier Field stadium in the USA on Saturday.

The U.S. come into the tournament in fine form having defeated fierce rivals Mexico and Canada on their path to winning the CONCACAF Nations League.

Jamaica, on the other hand, are coming into this game in not the best of forms, with manager Heimir Hallgrimsson yet to win a match since he took charge in September of last year.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

United States vs Jamaica kick-off time

Date: 24 June Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue: Soldier Field

How to watch United States vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Fox Sports 1 and available to stream live online through fuboTV and Sling TV.

Team news & squads

United States team news

The U.S. have chosen a relatively young and experienced squad for this tournament, with many of their marquee players missing out due to either injury or fatigue.

Tyler Adams, Tim Ream, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Zack Steffen, Ethan Horvath, Mark Tillman, and Josh Sargent miss out through injury.

United States possible XI: Turner; Yedlin, Miazga, Long, Jones; Zendejas, Morris, Roldan, Mihailovic, J. Morris; Ferreira.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Johnson, Slonina Defenders: Yedlin, Miazga, Long, Jones, Reynolds, Robinson, Neal, Tolkin Midfielders: Busio, Sonara, Sands, Mihailovic, Roldan, Morris Forwards: Ferreira, Colwell, J. Morris, Zendejas, Vasquez, Gressel

Jamaica team news

Jamaica come into this game with no injuries or suspensions and will field a full-strength squad.

Jamaica possible XI: Blake; Brown, Mariappa, King, Bell; Richards, Russell, Lambert, Parris; Nicholson, Antonio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Boyce-Clarke, Waite Defenders: Lembikisa, Bell, Pinnock, Bernard, Lowe, Mariappa, Lawrence, Brown Midfielders: Lambert, Johnson, Decordova-Reid, Latibeaudiere, Parris, Russel Forwards: Bailey, Burke, Nicholson, Gray, Richards, Antonio

Head-to-Head Record

The U.S. and Jamaica have faced one another 31 times, with the United States winning 19 matches, nine draws between both sides, and the away side winning three fixtures.

In the last five meetings between the two, the U.S. have won four games, and there has been one stalemate.

Date Match Competition 11/17/2021 Jamaica 1-1 USA World Cup Qualifier 10/08/2021 USA 2-0 Jamaica World Cup Qualifier 07/26/2021 USA 1-0 Jamaica CONCACAF Gold Cup 03/25/2021 USA 4-1 Jamaica Friendly 07/04/2019 USA 3-1 Jamaica CONCACAF Gold Cup

