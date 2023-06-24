United States vs Jamaica: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Reigning champions the U.S. will take on Jamaica in the opening match of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup at the Soldier Field stadium in the USA on Saturday.
The U.S. come into the tournament in fine form having defeated fierce rivals Mexico and Canada on their path to winning the CONCACAF Nations League.
Jamaica, on the other hand, are coming into this game in not the best of forms, with manager Heimir Hallgrimsson yet to win a match since he took charge in September of last year.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
United States vs Jamaica kick-off time
|Date:
|24 June
|Kick-off time:
|10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Soldier Field
The match between the United States and Jamaica will be held at the Soldier Field stadium in the USA at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT on June 24.
How to watch United States vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams
|DAZN
|Watch here
|FS1
|Watch here
|Sportdigital
|Watch here
|fuboTV
|Watch here
|Sling TV
|Watch here
|Viaplay Sports 1
|Watch here
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Fox Sports 1 and available to stream live online through fuboTV and Sling TV.
Team news & squads
United States team news
The U.S. have chosen a relatively young and experienced squad for this tournament, with many of their marquee players missing out due to either injury or fatigue.
Tyler Adams, Tim Ream, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Zack Steffen, Ethan Horvath, Mark Tillman, and Josh Sargent miss out through injury.
United States possible XI: Turner; Yedlin, Miazga, Long, Jones; Zendejas, Morris, Roldan, Mihailovic, J. Morris; Ferreira.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Turner, Johnson, Slonina
|Defenders:
|Yedlin, Miazga, Long, Jones, Reynolds, Robinson, Neal, Tolkin
|Midfielders:
|Busio, Sonara, Sands, Mihailovic, Roldan, Morris
|Forwards:
|Ferreira, Colwell, J. Morris, Zendejas, Vasquez, Gressel
Jamaica team news
Jamaica come into this game with no injuries or suspensions and will field a full-strength squad.
Jamaica possible XI: Blake; Brown, Mariappa, King, Bell; Richards, Russell, Lambert, Parris; Nicholson, Antonio.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Blake, Boyce-Clarke, Waite
|Defenders:
|Lembikisa, Bell, Pinnock, Bernard, Lowe, Mariappa, Lawrence, Brown
|Midfielders:
|Lambert, Johnson, Decordova-Reid, Latibeaudiere, Parris, Russel
|Forwards:
|Bailey, Burke, Nicholson, Gray, Richards, Antonio
Head-to-Head Record
The U.S. and Jamaica have faced one another 31 times, with the United States winning 19 matches, nine draws between both sides, and the away side winning three fixtures.
In the last five meetings between the two, the U.S. have won four games, and there has been one stalemate.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|11/17/2021
|Jamaica 1-1 USA
|World Cup Qualifier
|10/08/2021
|USA 2-0 Jamaica
|World Cup Qualifier
|07/26/2021
|USA 1-0 Jamaica
|CONCACAF Gold Cup
|03/25/2021
|USA 4-1 Jamaica
|Friendly
|07/04/2019
|USA 3-1 Jamaica
|CONCACAF Gold Cup