USMNT vs Canada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Gold Cup match between USMNT and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States men's national team (USMNT) will take on familiar rivals Canada in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday at the TQL Stadium.

The most recent meeting between the two teams was in the final of the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League, which the USMNT won 2-0.

The USMNT is the defending champion of the Gold Cup, and they are the favorites to win the tournament again this year. If they do lift the trophy, it will be their eighth Gold Cup victory. They are the favourites based on form as well, due to their ongoing nine-game unbeaten run.

Canada is also a strong team, and they will be looking to avenge their loss to the USMNT in the Nations League final. The game is expected to be a close contest, and it could go either way. The USMNT will be looking to continue their dominance over Canada, while Canada will be looking to upset the favorites and reach the semifinals.

United States vs Canada kick-off time

Date: July 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.30 am BST Venue: TQL Stadium

The CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final between USMNT and Canada will be played at the TQL Stadium on July 10. Kick-off is at 12.30 am BST for fans in the US.

How to watch United States vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Viaplay Sports 2. Full match highlights will be made available on the platforms after the full-time whistle whereas live match updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

United States team news

Jesus Ferreira is on a historic scoring streak for the USMNT. He became the first player in team history to score hat tricks in back-to-back games, with his three-goal performances against St. Kitts and Trinidad. His third career hat trick tied him with Landon Donovan for the most in team history, and he has only played in 21 senior international games.

Alan Sonora has been excluded from the USMNT roster due to a right hamstring strain, leading to the inclusion of Jackson Yueill as his replacement. Aidan Morris has been granted leave for personal reasons.

Miles Robinson has made a return to the squad marking his first appearance since the team's triumphant CONCACAF Nations League win against Mexico (3-0) earlier this year.

USMNT predicted XI: Turner; Reynolds, Miazga, Neal, Jones; Gressel, Sands, Mihailovic; Cowell, Ferreira, Zendejas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Johnson, Slonina Defenders: Yedlin, Long, Miazga, Reynolds, Robinson, Jones, Neal, Tolkin Midfielders: Busio, Yueill Sands, Roldan, Mihailovic Forwards: Ferreira, Cowell, J. Morris, Zendejas, Vazquez, Gressel

Canada team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Canada camp as they prepare to face the USMNT in the quarter-final of the tournament. Among the Canadian squad selected for this tournament, Tom McGill remains the only player yet to make his international appearance in the team.

In Tuesday's match, Dayne St. Clair earned his third cap for Canada as he stepped in for the injured Milan Borjan in goal. The last game also marked the international debut of Victor Loturi, who entered as a substitute in the second half against Cuba.

Canada predicted XI: St. Clair; Laryea, Vitoria, Miller, Ahmed; Osorio, Fraser; Bombito, Millar, Hoilett; Cavallini

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, McGrill Defenders: Bombito, McGraw, Miller, Brault-Gillard, Miller, Vitoria, Laryea, Kennedy, Zator Midfielders: Osorio, Fraser, Ahmed, Loturi, Wotherspoon Forwards: Cavallini, Hoilett, Brym, L. Millar, Russell-Rowe, Nelson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Canada 0-2 USMNT CONCACAF Nations League January 2022 Canada 2-0 USMNT World Cup qualifiers September 2021 USMNT 1-1 Canada World Cup qualifiers July 2021 USMNT 1-0 Canada Gold Cup November 2019 USMNT 4-1 Canada CONCACAF Nations League

