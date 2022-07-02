United States men's team qualify for Paris Olympics to end 16-year absence

The USYNT booked their place in the finals when they beat Honduras 3-0 on Friday

The United States men's team have qualified for the Olympics in 2024, ending what will be a 16 year absence from the event.

The USMNT Under 23s will travel to Paris to compete at the games for the first time since Beijing 2008.

They are one of just three teams to have secured their spot at the upcoming tournament so far.

How did USA secure a place in the Olympics?

The finalists of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship will qualify for the competition in France.

USA beat Honduras 3-0 in the semi-finals on Friday to ensure they will play in the final against Dominican Republic, who beat Guatemala on penalties.

Both United States and Dominican Republic will be at the 2024 Olympics in Paris as a result. For the latter, it will be their first appearance at the games.

Who else has qualified for the Olympics?

Tournament hosts France are the only other team sure of a place in the competition so far.

Three more European teams will be able to qualify for the Olympics, with the top teams from the 2023 Under 21 European Championship going through.

A further three teams will qualify from each of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations and the U23 Asian Cup.

Two teams will come from the CONMEBOL pre-Olympic tournament, with Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Colombia among the nations fighting for a spot.

The Oceania Football Confederation Olympic qualifying tournament will produce one side for the finals and a play-off between AFC and CAF teams will provide one team for the Olympics.

Overall, 15 men's teams will compete alongside France in Paris 2024.

