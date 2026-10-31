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Bundesliga
team-logoUnion Berlin
Alte Foersterei
team-logoFC Koeln
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Union Berlin vs 1. FC Köln live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Union Berlin vs FC Koeln
Union Berlin
FC Koeln
Bundesliga

Union Berlin play 1. FC Köln in the Bundesliga. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

Free Friday Fixture
BBC Logo

BBC

✅ Broadcasts one live Friday evening Bundesliga fixture each week throughout the season.

✅ Streams seamlessly across smart TVs, consoles, and mobile devices via the universally accessible BBC iPlayer.

✅ Offers fans a guaranteed weekly dose of top-flight German football without requiring a costly sports subscription.

Monthly fromFree (Requires UK TV licence)
Full Sunday Schedule
amazon prime video

Amazon Prime Video

✅ Holds the exclusive UK broadcast rights for all Bundesliga fixtures played on Sundays.

✅ Allows you to pay only for the exact matches you want to watch on an à la carte basis, without being tied to a monthly contract.

✅ The rights package also includes exclusive coverage of the crucial promotion and relegation play-offs at the end of the campaign.

Purchase from£2.49 per match
Saturday Evening Match
Sky Sports logo

Sky Sports

✅ Holds the exclusive live rights for the designated top match of the week every Saturday evening.

✅ Complements the live fixture with dedicated highlight magazines and weekly Bundesliga review shows.

✅ Packages the German top match alongside a massive portfolio of live Premier League, EFL, and Formula 1 action.

Monthly from£35
Free Friday Fixture
BBC Logo

BBC

✅ Broadcasts one live Friday evening Bundesliga fixture each week throughout the season.

✅ Streams seamlessly across smart TVs, consoles, and mobile devices via the universally accessible BBC iPlayer.

✅ Offers fans a guaranteed weekly dose of top-flight German football without requiring a costly sports subscription.

Monthly fromFree (Requires UK TV licence)
Full Sunday Schedule
amazon prime video

Amazon Prime Video

✅ Holds the exclusive UK broadcast rights for all Bundesliga fixtures played on Sundays.

✅ Allows you to pay only for the exact matches you want to watch on an à la carte basis, without being tied to a monthly contract.

✅ The rights package also includes exclusive coverage of the crucial promotion and relegation play-offs at the end of the campaign.

Purchase from£2.49 per match
Saturday Evening Match
Sky Sports logo

Sky Sports

✅ Holds the exclusive live rights for the designated top match of the week every Saturday evening.

✅ Complements the live fixture with dedicated highlight magazines and weekly Bundesliga review shows.

✅ Packages the German top match alongside a massive portfolio of live Premier League, EFL, and Formula 1 action.

Monthly from£35
Free Friday Fixture
BBC Logo

BBC

✅ Broadcasts one live Friday evening Bundesliga fixture each week throughout the season.

✅ Streams seamlessly across smart TVs, consoles, and mobile devices via the universally accessible BBC iPlayer.

✅ Offers fans a guaranteed weekly dose of top-flight German football without requiring a costly sports subscription.

Monthly fromFree (Requires UK TV licence)

Union Berlin and 1. FC Köln: Recent results

Union Berlin have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 5-0 at home to Köln in the DFB Cup. Before that, the Iron Ones drew 1-1 with Augsburg and 0-0 with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Across those five matches, Union scored just two goals and conceded seven.

In their last five competitive matches, 1. FC Köln have won two, drawn two and lost one. After their emphatic 5-0 cup win over Union Berlin, they drew 0-0 with Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga. Their only defeat in that period came away to Eintracht Frankfurt, where they lost 1-0. Köln scored nine goals and conceded three across those five matches.

FCU

FCU - Form

RJK
W0-1
ELV
W1-0
BVB
D0-0
FCA
D1-1
KOE
L5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
KOE

KOE - Form

FCK
D2-2
BMG
W2-1
SGE
L1-0
S04
D0-0
FCU
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 8
Alte Foersterei

Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from another part of the world where you might encounter geo-blocking? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesPeacock
United KingdomAmazon Prime PPV
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IndiaZEE5
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaStartime
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the broadcast rights.
  • Sign in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and enjoy the match!
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Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: Line-ups

Union Berlin vs FC Koeln Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Union Berlin crest
Union Berlin
FCU
Formation
FC Koeln crest
FC Koeln
KOE
4-2-3-1
F. RoennowF. RoennowL. QuerfeldL. QuerfeldT. RotheT. RotheZ. Van Den BoschZ. Van Den BoschJ. HabererJ. HabererM. AebischerM. AebischerL. BurcuL. BurcuA. SchaferA. SchaferW. JeongW. JeongR. KhediraR. KhediraT. SkarkeT. SkarkeM. SchwaebeM. SchwaebeL. LochoshviliL. LochoshviliS. SebulonsenS. SebulonsenJ. Simpson-PuseyJ. Simpson-PuseyB. SosaB. SosaM. MooreM. MooreL. MainaL. MainaT. KraussT. KraussS. El MalaS. El MalaI. Bergmann JohannessonI. Bergmann JohannessonM. BuelterM. Buelter
FC Koeln crest
FC Koeln
KOE
4-2-3-1
Union Berlin

Starting XI

FC Koeln

Manager

  • M. Lustrinelli
  • R. Wagner

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: Form

FCU

FCU - Form

RJK
W0-1
ELV
W1-0
BVB
D0-0
FCA
D1-1
KOE
L5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
KOE

KOE - Form

FCK
D2-2
BMG
W2-1
SGE
L1-0
S04
D0-0
FCU
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Union BerlinDrawFC Koeln
2
1
2
DFB-Pokal
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
5
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
0
FT
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
2
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
2
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
0
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
1
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
3
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
2
FT
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
2
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
0
FT
7Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
8530278+1918
D
W
W
D
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
8530146+818
D
W
D
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
85121810+816
W
L
L
W
D
4
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
85032211+1115
W
W
L
W
L
5
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
84311714+315
W
W
D
D
W
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
84131816+213
L
L
W
W
W
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
84131616013
W
L
W
L
D
8
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
83141717010
L
L
W
L
W
9
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
82331815+39
L
D
L
D
L
10
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
83051415-19
W
L
L
W
L
11
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
83051416-29
L
W
W
L
L
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
823369-39
D
W
D
L
W
13
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
7304616-109
L
W
W
W
L
14
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
7223811-38
D
L
W
L
D
15
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
72231017-78
L
W
L
D
W
16
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
813449-56
L
D
L
L
D
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
7133618-126
D
D
W
L
L
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
81161122-114
D
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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