Union Berlin vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Union Berlin and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be aiming to keep their perfect record in the 2023-24 Champions League intact when they take on Union Berlin in the final group game on Tuesday.

Carlo Ancelotti's men are already certain of finishing atop Group C regardless of the result against the German side, while Nenad Bjelica's side can at best secure a transfer to the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Olympiastadion

The UEFA Champions League match between Union Berlin and Real Madrid will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on December 12 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Union Berlin vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 4 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Union Berlin team news

A leg injury keeps Danilho Doekhi out of contention, while Sheraldo Becker remains a doubt for the hosts.

Kevin Behrens should lead the line, with Kevin Volland and Robin Gosens supporting from the flanks.

Union Berlin possible XI: Ronnow; Juranovic, Knoche, Leite, Roussillon; Volland, Tousart, Khedira, Laidouni, Gosens; Behrens.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ronnow, Schwolow, Busk, Stein Defenders: Leite, Jaeckel, Knoche, Bonucci, Roussillon, Juranovic, Trimmel Midfielders: Khedira, Kral, Tousart, Kemlein, Laidouni, Haberer, Schafer, Dehl, Gosens, Aaronson Forwards: Becker, Fofana, Volland, Behrens, Kaufmann, Hollerbach

Real Madrid team news

Dani Carvajal, Vinicius Jr, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois have all been left out on account of injuries.

Ancelotti may not want to risk Jude Bellingham as the midfielder is allowed time to recover from his shoulder and ankle problems.

Nacho, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dani Ceballos and Joselu can expect to start in the evening. While the likes of David Alaba and Toni Kroos are likely to be rested, Luka Modric could start again.

Real Madrid possible XI: Kepa; Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Ceballos, Modric; Diaz; Rodrygo, Joselu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Vazquez Midfielders: Valverde, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham Forwards: Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 20, 2023 Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin UEFA Champions League

