Unai Emery tips Barcelona for Champions League glory as Aston Villa boss makes bold Lamine Yamal 'best in the world' prediction

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Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has placed Barcelona among the elite group of clubs capable of lifting the Champions League trophy this season. The Spanish tactician, who is preparing his side for a high-stakes visit to the Camp Nou, admitted that the Catalan giants are currently playing at a level few can match.

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Emery prepares for daunting Camp Nou test

Aston Villa travel to Catalonia on Tuesday to face a formidable Barcelona side under Hansi Flick. Ahead of the European clash, the Premier League club's manager openly acknowledged the immense challenge awaiting his squad.

Emery highlighted the hosts' impressive attacking output and their sustained success on the continental stage. The 55-year-old stressed that his players must show immense resilience to withstand the pressure from a team currently operating at the peak of their powers.

Favourites for European glory

Addressing the media ahead of the clash, Emery positioned the Blaugrana at the very top of the European hierarchy. He insisted that only a select few clubs possess the credentials to conquer Europe this term.

"They’re the favourites to win this competition, given their current form and what they’ve accomplished over the past decade," Emery stated. "We can count them on one hand - five teams - and one of them is Barca. If Barca play at their best, they can beat anyone. They’re going to push us very hard, and we’ll have to play with a lot of character."

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The Villa boss also took time to laud Barcelona's emerging superstar, Lamine Yamal. "He’s a special player, and you can see in him that he could end up being the best in the world," he noted. "He needs to improve in some areas, but he could end up being a great player."

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Reflecting on past ghosts and attacking threats

Beyond Lamine Yamal, the visiting manager pointed to the collective strength of Flick's roster. He specifically named several key figures who provide both grit and attacking flair in the final third.

"Rodri brings character to the team, just like Raphinha. [Anthony] Gordon is very fast, and Pedri and Fermin [Lopez] also contribute a lot on the offensive end," Emery added.

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The upcoming fixture also brings back bitter memories for Emery, who was in the Paris Saint-Germain dugout during Barcelona's infamous 6-1 comeback victory in the 2017 round of 16. Reflecting on Sergi Roberto's stoppage-time winner, the Spaniard suggested the result might have been different with modern officiating technology. "A lot happened that day; we all know that. I’ve been in soccer for many years, and VAR would have been very necessary at that moment," he concluded.

Villa seek a European upset

Aston Villa must now translate Emery's cautious respect into a robust tactical game plan. Securing a positive result in Spain will require flawless defensive execution and the ability to exploit any gaps left by Barcelona's aggressive system.

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For Flick's men, the objective remains simple. The Catalan side will look to validate the opposition manager's high praise and consolidate their status as tournament frontrunners with a commanding home victory.