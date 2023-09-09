Ukraine vs England: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifier between Ukraine and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England will be looking to move closer to an automatic qualification for next summer’s European Championship finals in Germany when they take on Ukraine at the Stadion Wroclaw in Poland on Saturday evening.

The Three Lions have made a perfect start to their qualification campaign having won four matches from four in Group C, with victories over Italy, Ukraine, Malta and North Macedonia already in the bag, scoring 15 times while conceding only once.

Gareth Southgate’s team is placed at the top of their group, six points clear of Ukraine, and nine clear of Italy with a +14 goal difference, albeit the aforementioned countries have played fewer games. They will look to keep the momentum going against a solid Ukraine outfit.

England simply need to finish in the top two to reach the finals in Germany next summer, and another three points against Ukraine would all but secure their spot.

As for the hosts, any sort of win against England would help them cement their second-place position in the group, which also secures automatic qualification if they can maintain the position until the end of their Group C campaign.

Following a 2-0 setback at Wembley Stadium in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier, Serhiy Rebrov's side has won back-to-back games against Malta and North Macedonia, but they cannot afford to rest on their laurels if they’re to reach the Euro finals for the fourth time on the bounce.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ukraine vs England kick-off time

Date: Sep 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm BST Venue: Stadion Miejski Wroclaw

Due to Russia's ongoing invasion of the territory of sovereign Ukraine, the Polish city of Wroclaw will stage the Euro 2024 qualification game between England and North Macedonia, which promises to be an entertaining affair.

The fixture is scheduled for September 9, 2023, at Stadion Miejski Wroclaw and will kick off at 5:00 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Ukraine vs England online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Channel 4 and available to stream live online through the Channel 4 app.

Team news & squads

Ukraine team news

Midfielder Mykola Shaparenko has pulled out with an injury and joins Ruslan Malinovskyi on the absentee list, while veteran shot-stopper Andriy Pyatov officially retired after Shakhtar Donetsk's summer friendly against Tottenham Hotspur.

Serhiy Rebrov will have to choose whether to stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation that faced England or revert to a more familiar 4-4-2.

Rebrov will probably drop Chelsea ace Mykhailo Mudryk following a spell of poor form, with Viktor Tsygankov likely to be relied upon to provide an attacking spark alongside Andriy Yarmolenko, who is only four goals shy of surpassing Andriy Shevchenko as the country’s all-time top scorer.

Ukraine possible XI: Lunin; Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Krystov, Mykolenko; Stepanenko, Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Vanat, Tsygankov.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lunin Defenders: Matvienko, Konoplia, Popov, Tymchyk, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi, Kryvtsov, Mykhailichenko Midfielders: Andriy Yarmolenko, Vitaly Buyalskyi, Karavaev, Stepanenko, Zubkov, Sudakov, Nazarina, Pikhalyonok, Zinchenko, Tsygankov, Mudryk, Sydorchuk Forwards: Yaremchuk, Vanat, Dovbyk

England team news

The Three Lions' boss Gareth Southgate's will have to cope without a number of key players sidelined through injury. Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold have pulled out with injuries, joining Mason Mount, John Stones, and Luke Shaw on the treatment table.

Meanwhile, Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling and West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse have been left at home despite a strong start to the season in the Premier League.

With five goals from his opening four games to his name, in-form Real Madrid talisman Jude Bellingham, who missed June's matches through injury, will offer attacking support to the lethal front three of Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane.

England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Chilwell; Bellingham, Rice, Henderson; Saka, Kane, Rashford.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Johnstone, Ramsdale Defenders: Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Chilwell, Tomori, Trippier, Walker, Colwill Midfielders: Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Gallagher, Henderson, Phillips, Rice Forwards: Saka, Kane, Rashford, Eze, Foden, Grealish, Maddison, Nketiah, Wilson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/3/23 England 2-0 Ukraine European Championship 2024 qualifiers 4/7/21 Ukraine 0-0 England European Championship 2020 11/9/13 England 1-1 Ukraine World Cup 2014 qualifiers (UEFA section) 12/9/12 England 1-1 Ukraine World Cup 2014 qualifiers (UEFA section) 20/6/12 England 1-0 Ukraine European Championship 2012

