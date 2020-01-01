UK sports minister welcomes planned return of Premier League after coronavirus hiatus

The Top flight is set to restart on June 17, a move welcomed by the UK's secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport

The planned return of the Premier League on June 17 has been welcomed by United Kingdom government minister Oliver Dowden.

It was announced on Thursday that 's top flight is to resume from the middle of next month, having been suspended since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first fixtures will see host and face , before further matches the following weekend.

The remaining 92 games will be held behind closed doors but, in an unprecedented move, will be shown live in the UK by the four existing broadcast partners: Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport and Amazon Prime.

Matches on Mondays and Fridays will kick off at 20:00 local time, with games on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at either 18:00 or 20:00.

On Saturdays, games will be held at 12:30, 15:00, 17:30 or 20:00, and at 12:00, 14:00, 16:30 or 19:00 on Sundays.

Dowden, the secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, was pleased to see the league announce a return date and hopes the government will be able to approve it once relevant health and safety requirements have been met.

"Positive to see further steps on the return of football today," he tweeted.

"I've been pushing for as many games as possible to be free to view & for the return of the top league to support the whole football family.

"We are still working on govt guidance before we green light sports' return."

With only nine matches left to play, look set to be crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years, after opening up a commanding 25 point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

The Reds only need to secure six more points to dethrone Pep Guardiola's side, having won all but two of their fixtures to date.

Elsewhere, the final two places are still very much up for grabs, with Leicester and currently sitting third and fourth respectively.

are only three points adrift of qualification for Europe's elite competition in fifth, while Sheffield United and have also emerged as surprise contenders.

At the other end of the table, Norwich, Aston Villa and Bournemouth are occupying the three relegation spots, but , West Ham and will also be looking to avoid the drop when the action gets back underway.