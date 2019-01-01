UEFA to investigate Dynamo Kiev over alleged racist abuse of Chelsea star Hudson-Odoi

A complaint lodged by the Blues on the back of a Europa League fixture will be investigated by an inspector from European football's governing body

's complaint over the alleged racist abuse of Callum Hudson-Odoi during a clash at will be investigated by a UEFA inspector.

The Premier League side revealed last week that chairman Bruce Buck and their club secretary had spoken to UEFA's match delegate regarding an accusation of racist abuse of a Chelsea player in the closing stages of their 5-0 victory in .

In their statement, Chelsea pointed out that they expected “a fulsome investigation” to be carried out into the matter.

The Blues said: "We can confirm a report of racist abuse directed at one of our players in the final minutes of the match in Kiev from a small section of home supporters. We wholeheartedly condemn such abhorrent behaviour.

"The matter was reported to the referee at the final whistle and the chairman and club secretary spoke to the UEFA match delegate immediately after the match. We expect UEFA to conduct a fulsome investigation and we will provide full cooperation."

UEFA has now confirmed an inspector will determine whether there is enough evidence to charge Kiev.

"An ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to evaluate a complaint lodged by Chelsea about the alleged racist abuse of the player Callum Hudson-Odoi," a statement from European football’s governing body read.

"The ethics and disciplinary inspector will now evaluate whether or not there is sufficient evidence to open disciplinary proceedings against Dynamo Kiev in accordance with article 55(1)(f) and (2) of the UEFA disciplinary regulations.

"Information in respect of this evaluation will be made available in due course."

This update follows UEFA charging Montenegro with racist behaviour after alleged incidents that occurred in 's 5-1 win in Podgorica, when teenage winger Hudson-Odoi made his first senior start for the Three Lions.

Speaking about the incidents in the Montenegro game, Hudson-Odoi said he had heard "monkey stuff".

He told beIN SPORTS: "I don't think discrimination should be anywhere, we are equal.

"We have to play a fair game and enjoy the moment, but when you're hearing stuff like that from the fans, it's not right, it's unacceptable. Hopefully UEFA deal with it properly."