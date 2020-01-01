UEFA 'strongly opposed' to 'inevitably boring' European Premier League

Despite the global economy being in turmoil, elite clubs are reportedly set on ripping up the status quo in favour of a new competition format

UEFA has made clear their opposition to a breakaway competition that would ultimately replace the , with fresh reports of a 'European Premier League' emerging just weeks after controversial plans to restructure England's top tier through 'Project Big Picture'.

The proposed format would see some of the continent's biggest teams take part in a so-called 'Super League', with sides from , , , and all competing for European domination.

No official statements have been made from those involved in the plans, but a Sky News report claims a £4.6 billion ($6bn) package is being put together from Wall Street bank JP Morgan to aid in the creation of the new competition.

More teams

The report also states that and are involved in the discussions.

Such a format has been widely criticised as a way for Europe's richest clubs to consolidate power, meaning less revenue for ambitious sides outside of the established elite and therefore less competition for those already at the top of the game.

UEFA themselves have now piled on, with European football's governing body going so far as to state that a goes against the very fabric of the game – and seeing the same teams year in, year out would ultimately become “boring”.

A spokesman said: “UEFA president [Aleksander Ceferin] has made it clear on many occasions that UEFA strongly opposes a Super League.

“The principles of solidarity, of promotion, relegation and open leagues are non-negotiable. It is what makes European football work and the Champions League the best sports competition in the world.

Article continues below

“UEFA and the clubs are committed to build on such strength not to destroy it to create a super league of 10, 12, even 24 clubs, which would inevitably become boring.”

The competition, which is said to have been slated for as early as 2022, has also been lambasted by the Football Supporters' Union (FSA), who stated: “Seriously, if you’re a club owner or football financier who thinks a global health crisis is the perfect opportunity to rip up and reshape football to suit billionaires... you have no idea how much fans detest your concept. It will not go how you think.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher also gave his reaction to the plans for a 'European Premier League', simply responding: “Oh f*ck off.”