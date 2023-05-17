UEFA forced to delete tweets after accidentally 'confirming' Champions League finalists in gaffe ahead of Manchester City vs Real Madrid second leg

UEFA were left red-faced after tweeting graphics 'confirming' the Champions League finalists before Man City and Real Madrid had completed their semi.

UEFA posted UCL final graphics for both teams

Caused online buzz among fans

Tweets were swiftly deleted

WHAT HAPPENED? UEFA tweeted graphics confirming the Champions League finalists, suggesting that Man City and Real Madrid had both advanced in two separate tweets. Each one came with text reading: "The finalists are confirmed and the scene is set."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The tweets drew the ire of both fanbases, as well as their rivals, with the post on Real Madrid proving to be particularly inflammatory. UEFA's tweet for Los Blancos generated over 14,000 quote tweets.

WHAT NEXT? The two sides will square off in the second leg of their Champions league semi-final tie on Wednesday night, and one of them will definitively face Inter in the final in Istanbul in June.