UEFA Champions League Player of the Week Matchday 2: Serge Gnabry

The Bayern Munich forward's four-goal haul against Tottenham propelled him to POTW glory

Serge Gnabry's devastatingly clinical performance for in their victory against Hotspur has culminated in him being named the UEFA for Matchday 2.

The 24-year-old's four-goal haul from just five shots on target against Spurs helped the champions record a momentous 7-2 away win, taking full control of Group B in the process.

Having spent much of his development years with , Gnabry certainly enjoyed putting his former club's arch-rivals to the sword with a display of ruthless efficiency.

But his influence on proceedings in north London is fully explained by the statistics: along with the four goals, he made two key passes, completed three dribbles and took 67 touches, averaging a pass accuracy of 83%.

POTW Winner MD2: Serge Gnabry Congratulations to the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week, Serge Gnabry! 👑 Rate the FC Bayern München's star's performance with ONE emoji 👌 Posted by Football Santander on Friday, 4 October 2019

