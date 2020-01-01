Uduokhai: Augsburg sign Nigerian defender permanently from Wolfsburg

The Fuggerstadter have exercised their option to purchase the 22-year-old following his convincing performances for the side

have announced the permanent signing of Felix Uduokhai from rivals after impressing during his loan stint.

The German-born Nigerian centre-back joined the Fuggerstadter last summer on loan and immediately became a key member of Heiko Herrlich’s team.

The 22-year-old has featured 23 times for Augsburg this season to help them to their present 13th position on the league table.

His consistent showings have propelled the Fuggerstadter to trigger their purchase option and he will now continue his development at WWK Arena.

“Defender Felix Uduokhai will not be returning to VfL Wolfsburg after FC Augsburg exercised their option to buy the 22-year-old centre-half, who had been on loan since the start of the season with the team that is currently sitting 13th in the table,” read a statement on the club website.

Uduokhai started his career with VfB Annaberg 09, joining the youth setup before teaming up with Erzgebirge Aue and 1860 Munich’s academy.

After Munich were relegated to the German fourth tier Regionalliga Bayern, he left for Wolfsburg, signing a five-year contract with the side and made 37 appearances for them, scoring three goals before his departure.

The centre-back was born to a Nigerian father and German mother and has represented at the youth level but he still eligible to play for the Super Eagles.

Should he decide to switch his allegiance to the West Africans, he will join the likes of William Troost-Ekong – now ’s vice-captain – Leon Balogun, Ola Aina and Alex Iwobi, who have previously played for other countries before featuring for the Super Eagles.

Uduokhai came close to opening his goal account for the Fuggerstadter in their 2-1 defeat to his parent club Wolfsburg in mid-May after his effort was ruled out by Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The defender will hope to play a prominent role and inspire Augsburg back to winning ways after a two-game winless run when they take on Koln on Sunday.

Augsburg have won eight games, drawn seven and lost 14 in the current 2019-20 campaign.