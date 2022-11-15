UAE vs Argentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream UAE against Argentina on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Argentina are building up towards the 2022 World Cup as they take on UAE in an international friendly in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Lionel Messi and Co. will face Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opening game on November 22, with Mexico and Poland in the same group.

The clash with UEA will be La Albiceleste's first game since the 3-0 win over Jamaica in another friendly in September, and they will be aiming to extend a four-match winning run that includes the Finalissima success against Italy in June. Argentina will also be protecting a 35-game unbeaten record, with their last defeat coming way back in 2019 against Brazil.

UAE have not qualified for the 2022 World Cup but are preparing for the Gulf Cup of Nations in the new year with friendlies against Argentina and Kazakhstan this month.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

UAE vs Argentina date & kick-off time

Game: UAE vs Argentina Date: November 16, 2022 Kick-off: 10:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT / 9pm IST Venue: Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

How to watch UAE vs Argentina on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on TUDN USA, TUDN.com and TUDN App.

The international friendly between UAE and Argentina will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK) but fans can follow the live updates via Goal Twitter and website.

In India, too, the game will not be shown on TV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. TUDN USA fuboTV, TUDN website/App UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

UAE squad & team news

Ali Khasif is expected to start in goal, while defender Khalid Al-Hashemi could be making his third international appearance.

The midfield would be under the leadership of Ali Salmeen and Majid Rashid, with Harib Al-Maazmi raring to partner Caio Canedo in attack.

UAE possible XI: Khasif; Al-Hashemi, Al Hammadi, Al-Ahbabi, Ibrahim; Salmeen, Rashid, Hamad, Ramadan; Canedo, Al-Maazmi

Position Players Goalkeepers Al-Shamsi, Eisa, Khasif Defenders Jameel, Ibrahim, Al Hammadi, Abdul Rahman, Salam Mohammed, Al-Hashemi, Al-Ahbabi, Heikal Midfielders Hassan, Rashid, Ramadan, Hamad, Salmeen, Nader, Al Zaabi Forwards Al-Maazmi, Ali Saleh, De Lima, Canedo, Mabkhout, Al Ghassani

Argentina squad and team news

It would be a surprise if Lionel Messi starts, as the trio of Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria are more likely to play in the friendly tie. The Paris Saint-Germain star may come off the bench.

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez is tipped to marshall the defense, with Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez and Enzo Fernandez in midfield.

Argentina possible XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Acuna; Rodriguez, Paredes, Fernandez; Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Di Maria