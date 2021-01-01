UAE Arabian Gulf League: Fixtures announced for final three matchdays

The next phase of the UAE Pro League will resume on May 3...

The UAE Pro League announced the fixtures for the final three matchdays of the Arabian Gulf League (AGL). Each of the remaining rounds will be played on a single day.

The league is set to resume on May 3, on which teams will play their 24th match. After a break of three days, matchday 25 will be held on May 7. Whereas, the final matchday of the Arabian Gulf League season is scheduled on May 11.

The first two matchdays will kick-off at 23:00 local time, whereas the final day timings will be announced later considering each team's chances in the title race, relegation battle and the race to the AFC Champions League qualification spot.

Al Jazira lead the current standings with 50 points from 23 matches. They are closely followed by Baniyas with 49 points. Meanwhile, Shabab Al Ahli are in the third spot with 43 points.

The match between Baniyas and Al Ahli on May 3 will be crucial as one of them are fighting for the title, whereas the other are trying to have a firmer grip on the third place, which will assure them an ACL playoff spot.

Sharjah are fourth in the table with 42 points and they would hope that Al Ahli slip in one of their three remaining fixtures so that they can make the most of it and re-occupy the third spot.

Whereas, at the bottom of the table, Hatta looks set to be relegated as they have just nine points. Ajman and Fujairah are locked in an intense battle to fend off relegation as they are both on 14 points.

On the final matchday, these two teams are locking horns against each other which could potentially decide their fortune.