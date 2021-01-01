Al Nasr demand ‘replay’ of UAE’s President Cup final

The club officials have alleged that certain key decisions in the final didn’t go in their favour…

Al Nasr have launched an official complaint with the UAE Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday as they believe that there were several contentious decisions in the President’s Cup final on Sunday evening.

Al Nasr suffered a 2-1 defeat to Shabab Al Ahli at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium at Al Ain. Federico Cartabia scored a couple from the penalty spot in each half while Mehdi Ameid scored for Al Nasr.

However, Al Ameed have alleged that the two penalties awarded to Shabab Al Ahli were incorrect decisions and played a massive role in the result.

In the 44th minute, Yuqiub Hassa was alleged to have fouled Walid Abbas and therefore, Al Ahli were awarded a penalty.

Article continues below

Late in the second half, Mohamed Ali Ayed brought down Eduardo and following a VAR review, the defender was deemed to have fouled the Brazilian.

It will be interesting to see the response from UAE FA on the said matter.