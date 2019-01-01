U17 Afcon: Guinea edge Morocco to qualify for U17 World Cup while Senegal's eliminated

Guinea join Nigeria, Cameroon and Angola as African representatives at the Fifa U17 World Cup

Momo Fanye rose from the bench to grab the 64th-minute goal that separated Guinea and in an Africa U17 Cup of Nations (U17 Afcon) Group B match in on Sunday.

The 1-0 win saw Guinea finishing as group runners-up to leaders whom they joined together with sides from Pool A and Angola for a ticket to the Fifa U17 World Cup.

Striker Fanye was the toast of the afternoon, scoring just five minutes after coming on for Mohamed Lamine. It was Fanye's second goal of the tournament, having also found the target in the 1-0 win over in their previous game.

Losing side Morocco exited the tournament together with Senegal who played to a goalless draw with Cameroon on Sunday.

Following Sunday’s matches, only a point separates group leaders Cameroon and Guinea, while Morocco finished at the bottom of the table with just a point.

Cameroon will now meet Group A runners-up Angola in Wednesday’s semi-final, while Nigeria take on Guinea in another last-four tie on the same day.

This follows the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria's 1-1 draw with which confirmed that they finished at the top of Group A on Saturday.

On the same afternoon, Angola advanced to the semi-finals with a 4-2 win over hosts Tanzania.