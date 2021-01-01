Tuchel: We fought hard to sign 'indescribable' Bruno Fernandes at PSG

The Portugal international could have been coached by the current Chelsea manager had he moved to Ligue 1

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he wanted to sign Bruno Fernandes at PSG before the Portugal star joined Manchester United.

Chelsea are now charged with keeping the £47 million signing from Sporting quiet on Sunday at Stamford Bridge when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side visit.

Antero Henrique, PSG's former sporting director, alerted then-manager Tuchel to the talents of Fernandes. Tuchel now believes that the 26-year-old is among the best players in the world.

What Tuchel said about Fernandes?

"With my first sporting director in Paris, Antero Henrique, a Portuguese sporting director, and he knew [Fernandes] very well," Chelsea boss Tuchel told reporters ahead of Sunday's match.

"We fought hard to have a connection to him and to bring him to our team. I got made aware of him more in detail, so we watched more and more games about him and followed him and tried to be in touch with him to make it happen.

"Obviously, he decided [to sign for Man Utd] and I was never personally in touch with him, but we tried and he went another way. [It is] bad for us that we have to play against him."

What does Tuchel think of Fernandes's impact at Man Utd?

"The impact he has had since he arrived at Manchester United is indescribable and unbelievable," Tuchel added.

"To come from Portugal, from a competitive team, a big club but not from the strongest league and stepping in a year to one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and the strongest league in Europe and to have this kind of impact, I have nothing but the biggest respect for this guy.

"It is outstanding. He is one of the best midfielders in the world, attacking midfielders, and he has a huge, huge impact and to have this as a single person in football, you must be absolutely top level because this is almost impossible.

"But he has such a big influence on their game, on their attacking game and that it is a big key to defend against him, to be around him and close to him and he is a key player of Man Utd in a way that is outstanding."

Article continues below

How impressive is Fernandes?

Fernandes has the most goal involvements in the Premier League this season after racking up 15 goals and 10 assists in the division.

In all competitions, Fernandes has 22 goals and 13 assists and he has been an ever-present in Solskjaer's line-up, playing 2,940 minutes in 38 appearances.

Further reading