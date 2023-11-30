TSC vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between TSC and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham United travel to Serbia to take on Backa Topola at the TSC Arena in the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday.

The Hammers' are top of Group A heading into matchday five, but their place in the last 16 is far from guaranteed. David Moyes' side are level on points with second-placed Freiburg, with only the group winners advancing automatically to the round of 16.

Backa Topola, meanwhile, still have an outside chance of finishing third and securing a spot in the Europa Conference League, but that looks unlikely. The Serbian outfit have only one point from a possible 12 to their name, and they were thrashed 5-0 by Freiburg last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

TSC vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:45pm GMT Venue: Gradski stadion

The Europa League game between West Ham and TSC will be played at the Gradski stadion on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Kick-off is at 5:45pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch TSC vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

TSC team news

Backa Topola have a clean bill of health ahead of this lop-sided Europa League encounter. Following an impressive 4-0 victory over the Serbian top-flight leaders Partizan Belgrade, head coach Nikola Lazetic is unlikely to make many changes to his starting XI here.

TSC possible XI: Ilic; Cvetkovic, Antonic, Stojic, Calusic, Petrovic; Radin, Djakovac, Stanic; Jovanovic, Milovanovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simic, Ilic, Jorgic Defenders: Calusic, Antonic, Stojic, Djordjevic, Cvetkovic, Petrovic, Cvetinovic, Krstic Midfielders: Radin, Milosavljevic, Kuveljic, Djakovac, Vulic Forwards: Jovanovic, Milovanovic, Mirčevski, Preradov, Pantovic, Ciric, Sos, Rakonjac, Teofilovic, Svilar, Stanic, Vlalukin

West Ham team news

West Ham United's star-winger Jarrod Bowen could be a fitness doubt for Thursday's game, while Michail Antonio is definitely out with a knee problem. Academy graduate Divin Mubama will be pushing for a start here ahead of veteran striker Danny Ings, having impressed in the Hammers' comeback win over Burnley last weekend.

West Ham United possible XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Cresswell; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Paqueta, Benrahma; Ings

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmeiri, Jonson, Coufal, Cresswell Midfielders: Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Fornals Forwards: Benrahma, Cornet, Ings, Bowen, Antonio, Mubama

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/8/23 West Ham 3-1 TSC Backa Topola UEFA Europa League

