Troost-Ekong helps Udinese edge past AC Milan

The Nigeria international was in action for 90 minutes to help the White and Blacks keep a clean sheet against the 18-time champions

William Troost-Ekong made his 36th appearance in ’ 1-0 victory over on Sunday.

The international, who joined the White and Blacks at the start of last summer, was a consistent performer for Igor Tudor’s men in his debut season.

Troost-Ekong made 37 appearances across all competitions to help the Stadio Friuli outfit finish 12th on the Serie A table.

The 25-year-old defender continued from where he stopped last term, helping Udinese keep a clean sheet at Dacia Arena.

Rodrigo Becao scored the match-winning goal in the 72nd minute after benefitting from Rodrigo De Pau’s assist.

international Ismael Bennacer, who joined Milan in the summer, made his debut in the match, replacing Lucas Paqueta in the 76th minute.

Ivorian Franck Kessie was introduced for Fabio Borini in the 60th minute while his compatriot Seko Fofana was a 71st-minute substitute for the Udine-based club.

Troost-Ekong will hope to continue the impressive defensive performances when Udinese try for size on September 1.