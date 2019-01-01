African All Stars

Trezeguet sets unwanted record in Aston Villa’s defeat to Crystal Palace

Dean Smith’s side fell to the Eagles on Saturday, with the Egyptian registering his name in the Villans’ undesirable book in the process

Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan saw his Aston Villa spell hit a low in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Egypt international was sent off by referee Kevin Friend at Selhurst Park after a second caution for a foul on Wilfried Zaha.

In the process, an unwanted record was chalked up, with Trezeguet becoming the first Aston Villa man to be sent off in a Premier League game this season.

With this, Trezeguet will now miss his team’s next clash with West Ham United.

Aly Cissoko was the last Villan to be given the marching orders – achieved against Watford in April 2016.

Dean Smith’s side had their moments, but individual mistakes and several missed chances littered a disjointed display. 

Renowned for his dribbling and shooting ability, the 24-year-old Trezeguet joined Aston Villa for £8.75m after impressing at Kasimpasa.

He had previously featured for Al Ahly, Anderlecht and Mouscron before moving to England.

Jordan Ayew’s 73rd minute strike ensured Aston Villa continued their poor start in the Premier League season with three losses out of four outings.

 

