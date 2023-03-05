Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is a big fan of Jude Bellingham who has been linked with a move to Anfield.

Bellingham in-demand at Dortmund

Wanted at Liverpool this summer

Alexander-Arnold praises midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham is Liverpool's top transfer target ahead of the summer window, and Alexander-Arnold has been full of praise for his England international team-mate when asked about the Dortmund midfielder.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's an incredible player, especially for his age," he told JOE with a smile. "I think, deep down, only he knows his ceiling. I think there isn't really one. He can achieve what he wants to. He's got everything he needs to go and do that. He's one of those players that you just enjoy watching, enjoy seeing. The sky's the limit for him - he's an incredible player and an incredible person."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham will be in-demand this summer after starring for Dortmund and England. The midfielder is also wanted by a host of Europe's top clubs, including Manchester City and Real Madrid, while Dortmund are said to want at least £132 million ($160m) for the 19-year-old.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds face fierce rivals Manchester United in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.