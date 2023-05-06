'They smell blood & it's game over' - Trent Alexander-Arnold says Man City Premier League title win is 'obvious' as Liverpool star praises ruthless rivals

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes the outcome of the Premier League title race is "obvious", and has backed Manchester City to pip Arsenal to the crown.

City leading the race

Arsenal still pushing

Alexander-Arnold backing Guardiola's side

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool right-back has backed City to win the title after they took control of the race, having battled with Pep Guardiola's side himself. In 2018/19, the Reds lost just once, but still finished second to a City side that took 98 points and Alexander-Arnold has hailed their ruthlessness.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on the We Go Again Red Bull podcast, Alexander-Arnold said: "The league’s obvious now and I’ve said it for a while. If City are even anywhere close, if they smell blood at Christmas, New Year - it’s game over really, there's no stopping them once they start winning and now at this point, I'd be surprised if they drew a game.

"I think it's just got to be mindset, I think it's just the messaging because they don't even go behind in games at this point. There's no messing around, there's no scares, there’s no ups and downs. Arsenal was exciting because they were dropping points, but in an exciting way. Whereas City, I don’t even know how to describe it, it’s like juggernauts."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City are in control of their own destiny and know that they will win the Premier League title if they win their remaining five games, having beaten Arsenal 4-1 in April to wrestle back control of the race. Ahead of the game against Leeds, City are one point clear with a game in hand, and have been handed a major boost in the form of Kevin De Bruyne's return to fitness.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? City play Real Madrid on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final as they attempt to win the treble; they will also play Manchester United in the FA Cup final later this season.