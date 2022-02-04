Trending: Mane vs Salah Afcon final excites African fans after Egypt eliminate Cameroon
Michael Madyira
Liverpool attacking partners Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will turn into foes when Senegal and Egypt confront each other in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations at Olembe Stadium on Sunday.
The Pharaohs beat hosts Cameroon 3-1 via a penalty shootout on Thursday following a 0-0 draw after extra time to book a place in the final, where they will meet the Teranga Lions.
Fans took to Twitter to express their delight at the upcoming battle between the Liverpool stars.