Trending: Ghana joy over Cameroon's Afcon 2021 heartache after Egypt defeat
While Cameroon’s elimination at the hands of Egypt at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has been nothing but agony for the hosts, fans from Ghana have found joy in the Indomitable Lions’ pain.
On Thursday, Cameroon’s hopes of reaching the final for a possible 'host and win' were dashed by the Pharaohs who registered a 3-1 win on penalties in the semi-final to book a ticket for Sunday’s climax with Senegal.
Ghana were among 24 nations who began the tournament but a poor group stage campaign sent the Black Stars packing early.
So just what is Ghanaians’ joy in Cameroon’s fall?
Fourteen years ago at the 2008 event hosted by Ghana, the Black Stars targeted a fifth continental title, hoping to make the most of home support.
Everything appeared on course until the semi-final where Ghana, led by Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari, came face to face with Cameroon, who would go on to clinch a 1-0 victory, courtesy of Alain N’Kong’s 72nd-minute strike.
It was certainly a day of pain for the hosts – across the streets of Accra and everywhere a Ghanaian could be found.
For this reason, Ghanaians have found excitement in Cameroon’s defeat on Thursday and have not hesitated to share their joy on social media.
Below are some of the best posts: