Which transfer rumour is India cricket captain Virat Kohli most interested in?

The star cricketer has in the past talked about his admiration for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo...

It is no secret that Indian cricket team captain and global superstar Virat Kohli is an avid football fan. He follows European football avidly and has spoken about the same on plenty of occasions.

Right now, Kohli is preparing to travel to England with the Indian team for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The side is expected to reach England on June 3 and are currently in a bio-bubble in India before their travel.

In a bid to while away time in quarantine, Kohli had an Instagram interaction with his fans on Saturday where he ended up revealing the football transfer rumour he was most interested in.

When a fan asked him what was the last thing he googled, Kohli replied that he had searched for the latest updates on Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer.

The Juventus forward is rumoured to be leaving the Serie A giants this summer, with reports linking him with a return to Sporting Portugal or Manchester United and even a shock move to PSG. Looks like Virat Kohli, who has listed Cristiano Ronaldo as an inspiration in the past, is keeping a close watch on the developments.

What has Kohli said about Ronaldo in the past?

Kohli who is known for aggressive mentality on the cricket field spoke about Ronaldo in a chat with Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri.

When Chhetri asked which athlete Kohli idolises outside cricket, he said, “Cristiano Ronaldo. There are many great athletes. There are so many people you look up to, who are amazing, but for a guy to turn up for big games that regularly... The thing that stood out was, he joined Juventus (and) I remember it was a UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid match. They lost 2-0 in the first leg. The second leg they were playing at home. For a guy to say two days prior to the game, to tell his friends that come for the game (because) it is going to be a special night.

“That conviction for a guy to say that we are going to go through and score a hat-trick. That for me is a beast mentality. In the world of sport, there are very few people who can claim to have that kind of a mentality. That mental strength for me is inspiring every time.”

Which football team does Kohli support?

Virat Kohli has revealed in the past that he supports Juventus, because of his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I support Juventus now because of Cristiano,” Kohli told FIFA.com. “Simple. I support every club at which he plays. He inspires me. I like watching Portugal play now because they are maximising their resources along with having a legend in their team. They play with passion and belief, so I like watching them.

"Otherwise, in terms of pure ability and impact, France are very, very strong.”