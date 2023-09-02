Wrexham find themselves 18th on the 2023-24 League Two standings when they take on Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Saturday.
The hosts are in no better position, currently occupying the 21st place, as they look to snap a three-game losing run in all competitions following their Carabao Cup exit after losing 2-0 to Leicester City.
Phil Parkinson's side have also not won a game in their last three outing overall, after being knocked out 3-4 on penalties by Bradford City in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Tranmere vs Wrexham kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 2, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12:30pm BST
|Venue:
|Prenton Park
The League Two match between Tranmere Rovers and Wrexham will be played at the Prenton Park football stadium in Birkenhead, England.
It will kick off at 12:30pm BST on September 2 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Tranmere vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through EFL iFollow. It is also available to stream live on the Wrexham Player - the club's official video streaming service, which also posts highlights.
Team news & squads
Tranmere team news
Jake Leake, who is on loan from Hull City, is set be sidelined for two weeks with a hamstring injury, with Lee O'Connor and Luke Norris also set to miss Wrexham's visit.
Having played his first game in Tranmere colours in the Leicester City loss, Dan Pike is likely to continue in the back four.
Tranmere possible XI: Murphy; Yarney, Davies, Turnbull, Pike; Morris, Merrie, Hendry; Taylor, Hawkes, Jennings
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|McGee, Murphy
|Defenders:
|Turnbull, T. Davies, Yarney, M. Davies, Pike
|Midfielders:
|Walker, Hendry, Lewis, McAlear, Merrie, Hughes, Morris, Hawkes
|Forwards:
|Saunders, Hemmings, Dennis, Jolley, Jennings, Taylor
Wrexham team news
Paul Mullin has returned to training after recovering from a lung injury, but would not be ready to take to the pitch just yet.
Jordan Tunnicliffe and midfielder Jordan Davies are also on their road to recovery, while Jake Bickerstaff will continue to lead the line of attack alongside Ollie Palmer.
Wrexham possible XI: Howard; Forde, O'Connell, Tozer, Boyle, Mendy; Jones, Young, Lee; Bickerstaff, Palmer
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall
|Defenders:
|Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah
|Midfielders:
|O’Connor, Young, Cannon, Jones, Forde, Barnett, McClean, Lee
|Forwards:
|Waters, Palmer, McAlinder, Dalby, Bickerstaff
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Jan 27, 2018
|Wrexham 2-2 Tranmere Rovers
|National League
|Sep 23, 2017
|Tranmere Rovers 0-1 Wrexham
|National League
|Apr 1, 2017
|Wrexham 0-1 Tranmere Rovers
|National League
|Dec 10, 2016
|Wrexham 0-1 Tranmere Rovers
|FA Trophy
|Oct 8, 2016
|Tranmere Rovers 2-0 Wrexham
|National League