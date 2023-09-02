This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Tranmere Rovers vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

League Two
Prenton Park
How to watch the League Two match between Tranmere and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham find themselves 18th on the 2023-24 League Two standings when they take on Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Saturday.

The hosts are in no better position, currently occupying the 21st place, as they look to snap a three-game losing run in all competitions following their Carabao Cup exit after losing 2-0 to Leicester City.

Phil Parkinson's side have also not won a game in their last three outing overall, after being knocked out 3-4 on penalties by Bradford City in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tranmere vs Wrexham kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 2, 2023
Kick-off time:12:30pm BST
Venue:Prenton Park

The League Two match between Tranmere Rovers and Wrexham will be played at the Prenton Park football stadium in Birkenhead, England.

It will kick off at 12:30pm BST on September 2 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Tranmere vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

EFL iFollowWatch here

The game is available to watch and stream online live through EFL iFollow. It is also available to stream live on the Wrexham Player - the club's official video streaming service, which also posts highlights.

Fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Highlights of Wrexham games are usually posted on the club's official YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Tranmere team news

Jake Leake, who is on loan from Hull City, is set be sidelined for two weeks with a hamstring injury, with Lee O'Connor and Luke Norris also set to miss Wrexham's visit.

Having played his first game in Tranmere colours in the Leicester City loss, Dan Pike is likely to continue in the back four.

Tranmere possible XI: Murphy; Yarney, Davies, Turnbull, Pike; Morris, Merrie, Hendry; Taylor, Hawkes, Jennings

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:McGee, Murphy
Defenders:Turnbull, T. Davies, Yarney, M. Davies, Pike
Midfielders:Walker, Hendry, Lewis, McAlear, Merrie, Hughes, Morris, Hawkes
Forwards:Saunders, Hemmings, Dennis, Jolley, Jennings, Taylor

Wrexham team news

Paul Mullin has returned to training after recovering from a lung injury, but would not be ready to take to the pitch just yet.

Jordan Tunnicliffe and midfielder Jordan Davies are also on their road to recovery, while Jake Bickerstaff will continue to lead the line of attack alongside Ollie Palmer.

Wrexham possible XI: Howard; Forde, O'Connell, Tozer, Boyle, Mendy; Jones, Young, Lee; Bickerstaff, Palmer

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall
Defenders:Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah
Midfielders:O’Connor, Young, Cannon, Jones, Forde, Barnett, McClean, Lee
Forwards:Waters, Palmer, McAlinder, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Jan 27, 2018Wrexham 2-2 Tranmere RoversNational League
Sep 23, 2017Tranmere Rovers 0-1 WrexhamNational League
Apr 1, 2017Wrexham 0-1 Tranmere RoversNational League
Dec 10, 2016Wrexham 0-1 Tranmere RoversFA Trophy
Oct 8, 2016Tranmere Rovers 2-0 WrexhamNational League

