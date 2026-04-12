Tragedy has struck English football: a supporter has died in the stands

English football grounds witnessed a tragic incident on Saturday following the death of a fan whilst he was in the stands.

Blackpool FC confirmed the death of supporter Graham Charman, who suffered a medical emergency during Saturday’s match against Peterborough United at Bloomfield Road. Play was halted in the second half after fellow fans raised the alarm from the North Stand.

According to The Sun, medics rushed to the north side of the West Stand to treat fan Graham Sharman, but he died despite immediate first aid.

Blackpool FC later confirmed the news in a statement: “It is with deep sadness and sorrow that Blackpool FC announces the death of supporter Graham Sharman, who suffered a medical emergency during the second half of Saturday’s match at Bloomfield Road. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, Graham sadly passed away. The club has been in touch with his family and will continue to offer support. Our sincere condolences go to Graham’s loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Graham.”

After the game, both managers paid tribute to Charman. Blackpool boss Ian Ewing said: “There are things more important than football. My thoughts and prayers are with the man who came to watch a match and ended up suffering a heart attack. For me, there are things bigger than football, and it is important that we put things into perspective.”

Peterborough manager Luke Williams added: “Something very disturbing happened in the stands. Our thoughts are with the families; it is deeply saddening.”

On the pitch, Blackpool moved four points clear of the League Two relegation zone thanks to a 3-1 win over Peterborough, with Dale Taylor netting a brace and Tom Bloxham adding the third.



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