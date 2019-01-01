TP Mazembe captain Rainford Kalaba recovers from injury to face Club Africain

The TP Mazembe captain and Zambia star missed TP Mazembe’s trip to Algeria to face champions CS Constantine where they lost 3-0 in their last match

Congolese giants TP Mazembe will welcome back captain Rainford Kalaba from injury ahead of Saturday’s Caf Champions League Group C match against Tunisian side Club Africain at home.

Kalaba missed Mazembe’s last match away at Algerian side SC Constantine where they lost 3-0, a setback they keen to recover from against Club Africain.

Also boosting Mazembe is the return to the club of veteran defender Jean Kasusula who had been reported to be venturing into politics.

Right-back Godet Masengu has also been brought in from a loan spell at Mazembe's feeder club Don Bosco as cover for Issama Mpeko. The club has also signed 20-year-old forward Owe Bonyanga on a five-year deal from Angolan side Sagrada Esperanca.

"The staff can count on the return of captain Rainford Kalaba. The Zambian international has joined the group and will be among the players who will take to the field (against Club Africain).

"We should also mention the return of Jean Kasusula as well as the reinforcements of Godet Masengu and Owé Bonyanga to the squad,” said Mazembe in a statement on their website.

Article continues below

Mazembe also announced that they are keen to sign three more players before the close of the Champions League registration window on Thursdasy.

Mazembe’s bid to reach the knockout phase of the tournament suffered another setback after their 2-0 win over Ismaily in their Group opener was nullified by Caf following the Egyptians’ expulsion from the tournament for disciplinary reasons.

Constantine lead Group C after victories over Cluib Africain and TP Mazembe, who are on zero points despite both beating expelled Ismaily.