Toyota Thai League 2019 Week 1 Review: Yannick Boli's dream debut

Last season’s top 5 all struggled to win in the opening weekend of the Toyota Thai League. But what else did we learn?

Yannick Boli is Ratchaburi’s new star

Francesc D’Asis Bosch’s men huffed and puffed on their way to a Friday night victory over the newly promoted side Trat FC. But it was Ivorian striker Yannick Boli who made all the headlines, scoring a hat-trick on his Thai League debut. Boli will now be the man who Ratchaburi will turn to when they need a spark.

Money won’t guarantee Thai League title for Bangkok United

True Bangkok United splashed the cash for the transfers, signing many big names into the team hoping to boost their squad. The expenditure has ramped up expectations at The Angels but an opening day draw against last season’s 11th place side Sukhothai FC has brought them down to earth. It’s a reminder to the Capital club that chasing the Thai League title isn’t easy.

Prachuap is a real pain in the neck for Muangthong

PT Prachuap FC is seem to be the real deal for SCG Muangthong United after beating the Kirins 1-0 in their opening weekend of the Toyota Thai League. With this win, the Killer Wasp carry their remarkable winning record by overcoming Muangthong United three times in a row.

Here are their three latest meetings in the Thai League;

SCG Muangthong United 0-1 PT Prachuap FC

SCG Muangthong United 1-2 PT Prachuap FC

PT Prachuap FC 6-1 SCG Muangthong United

Matchday 1 results