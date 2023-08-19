Toulouse vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Toulouse and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will be looking for their first Ligue 1 win of the season when they travel to face Toulouse at the Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday.

The French defending champions were held by Lorient in their season opener in front of their home crowd and Luis Enrique will be desperate to correct the errors from the first match.

Toulouse managed to win their first game of the season as they beat Nantes 2-1 away from home. They finished in the bottom half of the table and will be hoping to spring a surprise against PSG who are the clear favourites.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toulouse vs PSG kick-off time

Date: August 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Stadium de Toulouse

The game between Toulouse and PSG will be played at the Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday. Kick-off is at 8pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Toulouse vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Toulouse team news

Toulouse are currently dealing with a significant number of injuries. Ibrahim Cissoko, Junior Flemmings, Kevin Keben, Ado Onaiwu, Naatan Skytta, and Oliver Zanden are all anticipated to be absent from Saturday's clash.

Toulouse predicted XI: Restes; Desler, Costa, Nicolaisen, Diarra; Sierro, Casseres, Genreau; Aboukhlal, Dallinga, Suazo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Restes, Lacombe, Himeur, Dominguez, Haug Defenders: Suazo, Rouault, Mawissa Elebi, Costa, Diarra, Aradj, Keben, Desler, Zanden, Nicolaisen, Kamanzi Midfielders: Sierro, Schmidt, Casseres Jr, Genreau, Chaïbi, Lahmadi, Gelabert, Serber, Skytta Forwards: Bangre, Onaiwu, Traore, Magri, Cissoko, Flemmings, Edjouma, Hamulic, Birmancevic, Begraoui, Aboukhlal, Ratao, Dallinga

PSG team news

There's a positive development at PSG as Kylian Mbappe has rejoined first-team training after resolving a contract disagreement with the club. It's still uncertain whether Enrique will include the 24-year-old in his starting lineup for Saturday's game.

PSG are facing a multitude of injuries, leaving players like Juan Bernat, Presnel Kimpembe, Alexandre Letellier, Nuno Mendes, Nordi Mukiele, and Sergio Rico on the sidelines.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Mbappe, Romas, Asensio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Navas, Donnarumma, Letellier Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Hernandez, Pembele, Gharbi, Nhaga, Skriniar, Housni Midfielders: Ugarte, Ruiz, Asensio, Vitinha, Sanches, Lee, Ndour, Zaire-Emery, Draxler, Gharbi, Housni, Lemina, E.Mbappe Forwards: Pembele, Ekitike, Dembele, Mbappe

Head-to-Head Record

Who is the best signing of this transfer window? Jude Bellingham

Christopher Nkunku

Dominik Szoboszlai

Mason Mount

Sandro Tonali

Other 441115 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who is the best signing of this transfer window? 175791 Jude Bellingham

46316 Christopher Nkunku

30668 Dominik Szoboszlai

29475 Mason Mount

21289 Sandro Tonali

55725 Other 441115 Votes

Date Match Competition February 2023 PSG 2 - 1 Toulouse Ligue 1 September 2022 Toulouse 0 - 3 PSG Ligue 1 August 2019 PSG 4 - 0 Toulouse Ligue 1 April 2019 Toulouse 0 - 1 PSG Ligue 1

Useful links