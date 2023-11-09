Toulouse vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa League game today

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Toulouse and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toulouse will take on Liverpool in the Europa League at the Toulouse Stadium on Thursday. The Reds had five different goalscorers when they beat Toulouse 5-1 at Anfield in the teams' previous meeting and they will be confident of delivering a similar result away from home as well.

Liverpool have lost only one out of their 16 matches they have played across all competitions this season. They have won their first three matches of the group and are comfortably ahead of second-placed Union SG and third-placed Toulouse.

Toulouse have lost their last three fixtures and that includes the defeat against Liverpool. They are also winless in their last five games and any result other than a defeat when the Reds come visiting will be a surprise to the football world.

Toulouse vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: November 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 5.45pm GMT Venue: Toulouse Stadium

The game between Toulouse and Liverpool will be played at the Toulouse Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 5.45pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Toulouse vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Toulouse team news

Toulouse are still dealing with the absence of winger Zakaria Aboukhlal, who is not expected to return from his knee injury until after the upcoming international break.

Additionally, Oliver Zanden and Denis Genreau are currently unavailable.

Toulouse predicted XI: Restes; Desler, Diarra, Nicolaisen, Suazo; Sierro, Spierings, Casseres Jr; Donnum, Dallinga, Magri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Himeur, Domínguez, Restes Defenders: Nicolaisen, Desler, Costa, Kamanzi, Mawissa, Suazo, Diarra, Keben Midfielders: Spierings, Sierro, Gelabert, Schmidt, Bangré, Skyttä, Cásseres Jr. Forwards: Dallinga, Begraoui, Dønnum, Magri

Liverpool team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Thiago Alcantara is unlikely to return to action before the New Year begins, and there is no specific timeline for Stefan Bajcetic's recovery from a calf concern.

Andrew Robertson is in the midst of a lengthy recovery from his shoulder operation. Curtis Jones missed the Luton match due to a "minor fitness issue," but there is hope that he will be available to play against Toulouse.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch; Doak, Gakpo, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 Liverpool 5-1 Toulouse Champions League August 2007 Liverpool 4-0 Toulouse Champions League August 2007 Toulouse 0-1 Liverpool Champions League

