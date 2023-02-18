Tottenham vs West Ham: Predictions, tips & betting odds

David Moyes' team have not lost in their last three matches and are out to boost their hopes of Premier League survival

Tottenham can leapfrog Newcastle into fourth place in the Premier League if they beat West Ham on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's team were trounced 4-1 by Leicester in their most recent game but remain two points behind the Magpies after they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool on Saturday.

Tottenham vs West Ham latest odds

Spurs are the favourites to get the win in this game at odds of 3/4 (1.75) with bet365.

The Hammers are big outsiders, priced at odds of 15/4 (4.75) to get the win, with the draw set at 13/5 (3.60).

Tottenham vs West Ham first goal scorer odds

Harry Kane is the favourite to get the first goal of this game at odds of 11/4 (3.75) while team-mates Arnaut Danjum and Son Heung-min are priced at 5/1 (6.00).

West Ham attacker Danny Ings is their lowest-priced players to break the deadlock at 17/2 (9.50) while Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio are 9/1 (10.00).

Tottenham vs West Ham preview

Despite going three Premier League games without defeat, West Ham are still in the Premier League's relegation zone.

Their win against Everton and draws with Newcastle and Chelsea will surely boost their confidence heading into the London derby.

They will feel capable of pulling off another upset to give their hopes of survival a lift.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from their losses to Leicester and AC Milan when they host David Moyes' team.

Tottenham vs West Ham tips and predictions

Both teams to score in this game is available at at odds of 3/4 (1.75) and looks a good bet considering both teams will be fired up to win.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

