Tottenham vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will take on West Ham in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday.

Ange Postecoglou's injury-hit Spurs are heading into this fixture on the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw against Manchester City. It was a much-needed morale-booster for the team after three back-to-back losses. They were the league leaders a few weeks ago but their recent run has seen them drop to fifth.

Fellow Londoners West Ham are six points behind in ninth and will be looking to give Spurs another shock but it will be a difficult task.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tottenham vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: December 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:15 pm GMT Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The match between Tottenham and West Ham will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off scheduled for 8:15 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be available on the clubs' YouTube channels after the game. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Tottenham's injury list comprises Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Ashley Phillips, and Alfie Whiteman. Eric Dier is also uncertain due to a muscle problem sustained in training.

Despite these challenges, Cristian Romero will be back in contention after completing a three-match suspension, likely returning to anchor the defense.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Lo Celso; Johnson, Kulusevski, Gil; Son.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dier, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Sessegnon, Perisic, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Gil, Solomon, Veliz, Johnson

West Ham team news

Michail Antonio is still out of action as he works on recovering from a knee injury.

West Ham received a positive update with the comeback of standout forward Jarrod Bowen. He is anticipated to take up the front line role in the absence of Antonio.

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/07/23 Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 3 West Ham United Friendly 19/02/23 Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 0 West Ham United Premier League 01/09/22 West Ham United 1 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 20/03/22 Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 1 West Ham United Premier League 23/12/21 Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 West Ham United League Cup

Useful links