Tottenham vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Tottenham will take on West Ham in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday.
Ange Postecoglou's injury-hit Spurs are heading into this fixture on the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw against Manchester City. It was a much-needed morale-booster for the team after three back-to-back losses. They were the league leaders a few weeks ago but their recent run has seen them drop to fifth.
Fellow Londoners West Ham are six points behind in ninth and will be looking to give Spurs another shock but it will be a difficult task.
Tottenham vs West Ham kick-off time
|Date:
|December 7, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8:15 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be available on the clubs' YouTube channels after the game. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Tottenham team news
Tottenham's injury list comprises Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Ashley Phillips, and Alfie Whiteman. Eric Dier is also uncertain due to a muscle problem sustained in training.
Despite these challenges, Cristian Romero will be back in contention after completing a three-match suspension, likely returning to anchor the defense.
Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Lo Celso; Johnson, Kulusevski, Gil; Son.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vicario, Forster, Whiteman, Austin
|Defenders:
|Romero, Van de Ven, Dier, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson
|Midfielders:
|Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Sessegnon, Perisic, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski
|Forwards:
|Son, Richarlison, Gil, Solomon, Veliz, Johnson
West Ham team news
Michail Antonio is still out of action as he works on recovering from a knee injury.
West Ham received a positive update with the comeback of standout forward Jarrod Bowen. He is anticipated to take up the front line role in the absence of Antonio.
West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Areola, Fabianski, Anang
|Defenders:
|Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal
|Midfielders:
|Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet, Kudus
|Forwards:
|Ings, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|18/07/23
|Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 3 West Ham United
|Friendly
|19/02/23
|Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 0 West Ham United
|Premier League
|01/09/22
|West Ham United 1 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|20/03/22
|Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 1 West Ham United
|Premier League
|23/12/21
|Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 West Ham United
|League Cup