Tottenham vs Qarabag Predictions and Betting Tips: Solanke Backed to Bag in Thriler

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Tottenham vs Qarabag predictions and betting tips for their Europa League clash this Thursday.

After a season away from European competition, Tottenham embark on their Europa League campaign on Thursday when they host Azerbaijani champions Qarabag, who could possess enough to trouble the Spurs defence.

Tottenham vs Qarabag Betting Tips

Tottenham to win and both teams to score @ 8/5 with bet365

Dominic Solanke to score at any time @ 20/21 with bet365

Rodrigo Bentancur to be booked @ 11/4 with bet365

Expect a goal-filled clash

Tottenham are favourites to win the Europa League this season but their opener against Qarabag could be a tough test.

Spurs have kept just two clean sheets in their last 20 home matches and their Azerbaijani visitors impressed in the Europa League last season, seeing off Braga and giving Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen the fright of their lives.

They were two goals ahead in the home first leg that ended in a 2-2 draw while they stormed to a similar advantage in Germany only for Leverkusen to go through with two injury-time goals.

Spurs can come out on top in a goal-filled game and a home win with both sides scoring can be a winning bet as it has been in seven of Tottenham’s last 12 games on their own patch.

Tottenham vs Qarabag Bet 1: Tottenham to win and both teams to score @ 8/5 with bet365

Solanke could have his eye in

It will be interesting to see if Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou decides to shuffle the pack after Saturday’s 3-1 win over Brentford, but record signing Dominic Solanke looks likely to be involved after a stop-start beginning to his Spurs career.

Injuries have limited the former Liverpool and Bournemouth striker’s output, but he has had plenty of chances and opened his account with the equaliser against the Bees.

That should lift a burden from his shoulders and he can be expected to be a thorn in Qarabag’s side, so take the centre forward to find the net again.

Tottenham vs Qarabag Bet 2: Dominic Solanke to score at any time @ 20/21 with bet365

Bentancur likely to be at the heart of the action

Tottenham’s Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has already picked up three Premier League yellow cards this season and he can be expected to be in the thick of things again in Thursday’s clash.

Despite missing most of the first half of last season with a knee injury, Bentancur still managed to pick up eight bookings in a Tottenham shirt.

The need for the home side to control the play in the middle of the pitch will put a big burden upon his shoulders in their Europa League opener and it would be no surprise if he found his way into the referee’s notebook again.

Tottenham vs Qarabag Bet 3: Rodrigo Bentancur to be booked @ 11/4 with bet365