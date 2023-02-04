Tottenham vs Manchester City: Predictions, tips & betting odds

City ran out 4-2 winners when these teams met in January and need another three points to keep up their title challenge

Manchester City hope to capitalise on Arsenal's slip up at the weekend by beating Tottenham on Sunday.

Arsenal were beaten by Everton 1-0 on Saturday, giving City the chance to cut away at the five-point deficit at the top of the Premier League.

Tottenham vs Man City latest odds

City are the favourites to get the three points in this match at odds of 8/11 (1.73) with bet365.

The home team are the outsiders to win at odds of 10/3 (4.33) with the draw set at 16/5 (4.20).

Tottenham vs Man City first goal scorer odds

Erling Haaland is the favourite to open the scoring in City's favour in this game at odds of 13/5 (3.60) while Julian Alvarez is available at 9/2 (5.50).

Tottenham's Harry Kane is the home team's lowest-priced player to score first at 5/1 (6.00) while Arnaut Danjuma is set at 17/2 (9.50).

Tottenham vs Man City preview

After suffering a 4-2 loss against Sunday's opponents on January 19, Spurs have managed to win two in a row.

Antonio Conte's team got the better of Fulham in the league before beating Preston 3-0 in the FA Cup last week.

City, meanwhile, are back on track after suffering back-to-back defeats against Southampton and Manchester United.

The victory against Spurs provided a big boost for Pep Guardiola's side, followed by wins against Wolves and Arsenal.

Tottenham vs Man City tips and predictions

There were plenty of goals when when these teams met just over two weeks ago, so backing over 2.5 goals in this game at odds of 4/6 (1.67) looks worth a punt, while both teams to score is the same price.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

