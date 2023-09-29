Tottenham vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will take on Liverpool in a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs will be high on confidence after an encouraging display against Arsenal in the North London derby that ended 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium. A win against Liverpool will send out a clear statement to their rivals, following an impressive start under new boss Ange Postecoglou. The team from London is one of four teams yet to lose a game in the league this season.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have also gotten off to a terrific start in the 2023-24 season. After an opening-day draw against Chelsea, they have put together a winning run of seven matches across all competitions. They are second in the league table, only behind defending champions Manchester City.

Tottenham vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 5.30 pm BST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The game between Tottenham and Liverpool will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 5.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Brennan Johnson picked up a hamstring injury during his full debut in the North London derby, forcing him off after 60 minutes. James Maddison also endured a knee injury scare but soldiered on briefly before being substituted.

Maddison is expected to recover in time to face Liverpool. However, Johnson's availability remains uncertain.

The host's injury list includes Ivan Perisic, Giovani Lo Celso, Alfie Whiteman, Rodrigo Bentancur, Bryan Gil, and Ryan Sessegnon.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dier, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Solomon, Veliz, Johnson

Liverpool team news

Liverpool's vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has rejoined the team after recovering from his hamstring injury. However, it remains to be seen if he will be featured in Saturday's crucial match.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is the only other injury concern for Klopp's squad.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders: Bajcetic, Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Liverpool 4 - 3 Tottenham Premier League November 2022 Tottenham 1 - 2 Liverpool Premier League May 2022 Liverpool 1 - 1 Tottenham Premier League December 2021 Tottenham 2 - 2 Liverpool Premier League January 2021 Tottenham 1 - 3 Liverpool Premier League

