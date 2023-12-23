Tottenham vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everton will be looking for an immediate response to their heartbreaking EFL Cup exit when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.
After a brief slump that saw Tottenham go five games without a win and suffer four defeats in that stretch, Ange-ball is back in full swing as Spurs have hit back in the last two matches, despite missing their key players through injuries and suspension.
The Lilywhites followed up their 4-1 home thrashing of Newcastle United by dispatching Nottingham Forest 2-0 last week.
Everton, meanwhile, have won four straight games in the Premier League, including victories over Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Burnley last time out. However, the Toffees exited the Carabao Cup at the quarter-final stage in midweek after losing to Fulham on penalties.
Tottenham vs Everton kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, December 23, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3pm GMT
|Venue:
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The match between Tottenham and Everton will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, December 23, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch Tottenham vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams
The match is not being broadcast on TV in the UK due to the traditional 3pm Blackout rule but you can watch the game from anywhere in the world with a VPN, or virtual private network, such as NordVPN which will let you tune in to your home coverage if you are abroad. Check out our guide to the best VPN services to use for watching sport when you are abroad.
Match highlights will also be available on the clubs' YouTube channels after the game. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Tottenham team news
James Maddison (ankle) and Micky van de Ven (hamstring) are still sidelined with injuries but are expected to return in January. Both Destiny Udogie and Yves Bissouma will be missing for the hosts due to suspension, whilst Alfie Whiteman (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle), Ashley Phillips (ankle), Ivan Perisic (knee), Manor Solomon (knee), and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are all still out injured.
Eric Dier (groin), Giovani Lo Celso (knock), and Brennan Johnson (head laceration) are all on the questionable list, although the latter should be fine to take his place on the right-wing.
Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Royal; Hojbjerg, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vicario, Forster, Whiteman, Austin
|Defenders:
|Romero, Van de Ven, Dier, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson
|Midfielders:
|Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Sessegnon, Perisic, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski
|Forwards:
|Son, Richarlison, Gil, Solomon, Veliz, Johnson
Everton team news
The Toffees' boss Sean Dyche will welcome back midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye and defender Jarrad Branthwaite back for this clash after they both served their suspensions.
Sean Dyche has confirmed that Ukrainian left-back Vitaly Mykolenko will be available for the trip to London this weekend. He did, however, call Ireland full-back Seamus Coleman "touch and go," while Andre Gomes played for the reserves in midweek as he continues to build up his match fitness.
Everton will miss out on Ashley Young (knock) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (thigh) due to injury. Dele Alli is also unavailable for this weekend with his hip injury.
Everton possible XI: Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Branthwaite; Harrison, Onana, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Beto
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan
|Defenders:
|Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Young
|Midfielders:
|Garner, Onyango
|Forwards:
|Harrison, McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|03/04/23
|Everton 1-1 Tottenham
|Premier League
|15/10/22
|Tottenham 2-0 Everton
|Premier League
|07/03/22
|Tottenham 5-0 Everton
|Premier League
|07/11/21
|Everton 0-0 Tottenham
|Premier League
|16/04/21
|Everton 2-2 Tottenham
|Premier League