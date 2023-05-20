Tottenham vs Brentford: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news

Tottenham and Brentford go head to head in a Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts have lost just one of their nine league matches against Brentford (W4 D4), going down 2-0 away from home in March 1948 in the second tier. Moreover, Tottenham have lost their final home league game in just two of the last 14 seasons (W11 D1), going down 2-1 against Aston Villa in 2020-21, and 2-1 against Southampton in 2015-16.

This is a must-win clash for Tottenham to keep their European hopes alive after they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa on the road last weekend. They can finish sixth in the Premier League but it might be difficult as Brighton & Hove Albion have an extra point and one game in hand.

Meanwhile, Brentford will finish in the top 10 in the Premier League for the first time in their history as they currently stand ninth with 53 points. Chelsea, who are currently 11th have 43 points and can reach a maximum of 52 points if they win their last three games.

However, Brentford's away form has been concerning, as they have won only two of their last ten league matches on the road.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tottenham vs Brentford kick-off time

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League game between Tottenham and Brentford will be played on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The kick-off is at 12:30 pm in the UK.

How to watch Tottenham vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App/Website. Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 & BT Sport Ultimate and available to stream live online through BT Sport app & website.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Tottenham will miss Hugo Lloris (hip), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) and Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) as the three players have been ruled out for the rest of the season. Whereas, Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga remain doubtful with knocks.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp should take their places at the centre of the park with Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski set to operate behind Harry Kane.

Tottenham Possible XI: Forster; Romero, Sanchez, Lenglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies; Kulusevski, Son; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Perisic Forwards: Son, Kane, Richarlison, Kulusevski, Moura, Danjuma

Brentford team news

Brentford will miss Ivan Toney who has been handed an eight-month suspension.

Whereas, Christian Norgaard (Achilles), Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (calf) are unavailable due to injuries.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa will lead the lines in the absence of Toney.

Brentford possible XI: Raya; Zanka, Mee, Pinnock; Hickey, Onyeka, Jensen, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Wissa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Raya, Cox Defenders: Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Henry, Hickey, Roerslev, Stevens. Midfielders: Janelt, Dasilva, Onyeka, Baptiste, Ghoddos. Forwards: Wissa, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Schade.

Head-to-Head Record

In the last four matches, Tottenham have won two whereas the rest have been drawn.

Date Match Competition 26/12/2022 Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Premier League 23/04/22 Brentford 0-0 Tottenham Premier League 03/12/2021 Tottenham 2-0 Brentford Premier League 06/01/2021 Tottenham 2-0 Brentford League Cup

Useful links