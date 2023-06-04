Tottenham set to appoint Ange Postecoglou as new manager after his treble success at Celtic

Tottenham are reportedly set to appoint Ange Postecoglou as their new permanent manager after his treble success at Celtic.

Postecoglou to succeed Conte

Appointment to be confirmed in 'coming days'

Emerged as leading candidate in past week

WHAT HAPPENED? Ange Postecoglou has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Antonio Conte in the dugout at Spurs, according to The Athletic. The report states that an agreement between the two parties is set to be finalised in the coming days and the 57-year-old will leave Celtic after two successful years with the Scottish club. Postecoglou brought the Scottish Premiership title back to Celtic Park in his first season, and his team successfully defended their crown in 2022-23 while also scooping the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup to complete a treble.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs turned their attention to Postecoglou after seeing approaches for a number of other candidates fall through. Feyenoord's Arne Slot, Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso and former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann were all reportedly on Tottenham's initial shortlist, while Mauricio Pochettino was linked with a second spell at the club before agreeing to join Chelsea.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty Images

WHAT'S NEXT? Should Postecoglou's arrival at Tottenham be confirmed this week, he will have a huge task on his hands to turn the club's fortunes around after a disastrous season. Conte left the club by mutual consent in March and his assistant Christian Stellini was initially appointed as caretaker boss for the remainder of the campaign, but he was dismissed a month later after a 6-1 loss to Newcastle. Tottenham ended up finishing eighth in the Premier League and are now reportedly at risk of losing talismanic forward Harry Kane, who is a reported target for Manchester United.