Tottenham reach £11m agreement with Guangzhou R&F for the sale of Dembele

The Belgian midfielder has sealed a switch to the Chinese Super League on Thursday, bringing to an end his seven year spell at Spurs

Tottenham have agreed on an £11m ($14m) fee with Chinese outfit Guangzhou R&F for the transfer of Mousa Dembele, subject to international clearance.

The 31-year-old joined Spurs back in 2012 from Fulham and appeared 250 times for the Lilywhites across all competitions, scoring ten goals.

Dembele had not featured for Pochettino's men since November after sustaining an ankle injury, with a move to China mooted ever since the summer transfer window.

With his original contract set to expire at the end of the current season, Tottenham have elected to let the midfielder leave ahead of schedule in order to collect a fee for his services.

The veteran midfielder is expected to be officially unveiled at Guangzhou R&F in the coming days and he will now play under the stewardship of Serbian head coach Dragan Stojkovic.

We have reached agreement with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F for the transfer of @mousadembele, subject to international clearance. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 17, 2019

The Belgian playmaker has earned 82 caps at international level over the course of his career and he played a key role for Roberto Martinez' side during their run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

Spurs will now have to prepare for life without Dembele, heading into a crucial second half of the season for the club.

Pochettino's men are still contenders for silverware on four fronts, but Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko have been sidelined with injuries which might affect their form in the coming weeks.

Next up for Tottenham is a trip to Craven Cottage on Sunday to face Fulham, before the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea four days later.