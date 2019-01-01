Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris ruled out until 2020 with elbow injury

The France captain was in obvious agony as he was carried from the field at Brighton on Saturday and is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines

have confirmed that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be out until at least the start of 2020 with a dislocated elbow.

The international suffered the injury during Tottenham’s 3-0 defeat at on Saturday and had to be carried from the field on a stretcher in obvious agony.

A statement on Tottenham's website said: "Hugo Lloris has undergone further assessment this morning after sustaining a dislocated elbow in our match against Brighton on Saturday.

"The findings have shown that although surgery will not be required, our Club Captain has suffered ligament damage and is not expected to return to training before the end of 2019.

"Hugo is currently in a brace and will now undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation under the supervision of our medical staff at Hotspur Way."

France coach Didier Deschamps said the loss of his World Cup-winning goalkeeper was a blow, though it provides an opportunity for others to step up ahead of this week's qualifiers against and .

"His absence is difficult to quantify, he is is very important, dominating, given his status," said Deschamps. "It encompasses everything. It's a loss for us even if it is the first injury he has had in his career.

"Other players will take over to allow the team of France to continue to perform."

Lloris suffered the injury after landing awkwardly on his left arm while fumbling Pascal Gross’ cross into the path of Neal Maupay, who nudged Brighton in front from close range.

A brace from Irish forward Aaron Connolly either side of half time completed a convincing victory for the Seagulls and capped a miserable week for Spurs, who had been thrashed 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the in midweek.

It means the north London club have won just three of their 11 games in all competitions this season, including a penalty shootout defeat to League Two side Colchester in the last month.

They are currently 11th in the Premier League, three points outside the top four, and have taken just one point from their opening two Champions League group stage matches.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who led the club to fourth place in the Premier League and the Champions League final last season, insists he does not fear the sack despite their poor run of form.

Next up for Tottenham after the international break is a home clash with bottom side on Saturday,October 19.