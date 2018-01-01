Tottenham give injury update on Aurier and Wanyama ahead of Everton clash

The Cote d'Ivoire and Kenya internationals will continue on the sidelines when the Lilywhite clash with the Toffees

Tottenham hotspur have given an injury update on Serge Aurier and Victor Wanyama ahead of their Premier League game with Everton on Sunday.

Aurier last featured for Mauricio Pochettino’s men in their 2-1 win over Leicester City on December 12 after suffering a groin injury.

He missed their Champions League stalemate with Barcelona, league game with Burnley and their 2-0 League Cup win over Arsenal.

Prior to the injury, the Ivorian featured six times for Spurs and will be hoping to return to the side against Bournemouth on December 26 as he is in the final stage of rehabilitation.

Wanyama, who last played for the Lilywhite on November 10, is yet to rejoin the side on the training pitch and continued his rehabilitation in the gym as he hopes to overcome a lingering knee problem.

“Serge Aurier [groin] and Mousa Dembele [ankle] continue the final stages of their rehabilitation,” read a statement from the club website.

“Victor Wanyama [knee] is continuing gym work.”

Tottenham are third in the league log after garnering 39 points from 17 games.

