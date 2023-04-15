Tottenham bottle it again! Richarlison's shocking miss and a late defensive breakdown doom Spurs to Bournemouth defeat

Dango Ouattara upset Tottenham as he struck five minutes into stoppage time to secure a 3-2 win for Bournemouth on Saturday.

Son fired in fine finish to take lead

Bournemouth scored twice through Vina and Solanke

Danjuma equalised late but Cherries had the last laugh

TELL ME MORE: The Cherries found themselves behind inside the first 15 minutes as Ivan Perisic picked out Son Heung-min for a fine finish to open the scoring in the home team's favour. Bournemouth pulled a goal back later in the half, however, as Pedro Porro surrendered possession and a quick attack ended with Matias Vina lifting it over Hugo Lloris. Then, after setting up his side's equaliser, Dominic Solanke put the Cherries in the lead when he scooped into the net just five minutes into the second half.

Spurs continued to push for the equalising goal and had many dangerous moments, and it was Arnaut Danjuma who popped up to make the difference with a powerful shot in the 88th minute that flew into the net to upset his former side. Bournemouth felt the goal should have been chalked off for a Kane offside.

The Premier League encounter had a hectic ending as Richarlison, who saw a goal ruled out for offside earlier, missed a wide open header from close range. His effort weakly bounce wide of the post. That allowed Ouattara to beat Lloris at the other end and ensure Bournemouth went home with the three points.

THE MVP: It was Solanke who was the architect of all three of his side's goals. He set up Vina for a lovely equaliser amid a fine team move before the ex-Chelsea attacker pounced to put the visitors ahead early in the second half. He then stayed cool as he knocked the ball on to Ouattara to smash in the winner. It was an effective display from the 25-year-old, who has put in a few starring performances at the pinnacle of the Bournemouth attack.

THE BIG LOSER: Despite his efforts to create some danger to help the hosts back into the game, it was Porro's mistake that gifted Bournemouth their equalising goal and he ended up knocking the ball to Solanke to kick-start the move that created the away team's second. The full-back was weak defensively throughout the game and left Davinson Sanchez, who also disappointed before going off, completely alone and exposed in the centre.

WHAT NEXT? After Saturday's game, Tottenham will meet Newcastle in the Premier League on April 23.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐