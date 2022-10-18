Toronto FC's Insigne making $14 million in MLS as salaries for Bale, Herrera, Benteke and more are revealed

Toronto FC continues to take spending to new heights with their Italian stars.

Lorenzo Insigne is far and away the highest-paid player in MLS as the former Napoli star's contract with Toronto FC will see him make $14 million annually.

The MLS Players Association released its annual salary information report on Monday, with the salaries of every player in the league revealed to the public.

Recently-arriving stars like Gareth Bale, Hector Herrera and Insigne's teammate Federico Bernardeschi also all crack the top 25 best-paid players in the league, joining the likes of Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, Xherdan Shaqiri and Gonzalo Higuain.

The top 25 highest-paid players in MLS

Player

Club

Total guaranteed salary

Lorenzo Insigne

Toronto FC

$14,000,000

Xherdan Shaqiri

Chicago Fire

$8,153,000

Javier Hernandez

LA Galaxy

$7,442,750

Federico Bernardeschi

Toronto FC

$6,256,322

Douglas Costa

LA Galaxy

$5,800,000

Gonzalo Higuain

Inter Miami

$5,246,750

Hector Herrera

Houston Dynamo

$5,246,875

Alejandro Pozuelo

Inter Miami

$4,693,000

Luiz Araujo

Atlanta United

$4,480,333

Jozy Altidore

New England Revolution

$4,264,963

Christian Benteke

D.C. United

$4,182,778

Josef Martinez

Atlanta United

$4,141,667

Lucas Zelarayan

Columbus Crew

$3,700,000

Carles Gil

New England Revolution

$3,545,833

Rodolfo Pizarro

Inter Miami

$3,350,000

Nico Lodeiro

Seattle Sounders

$3,256,667

Franco Jara

FC Dallas

$3,227,000

Raul Ruidiaz

Seattle Sounders

$3,227,000

Victor Wanyama

CF Montreal

$3,091,667

Cucho Hernandez

Columbus Crew

$2,886,000

Carlos Vela

LAFC

$2,737,500

Gustavo Bou

New England Revolution

$2,386,667

Gareth Bale

LAFC

$2,386,667

Gaston Gimenez

Chicago Fire

$2,360,667

Walker Zimmerman

Nashville SC

$2,345,214

The Big Picture

Toronto FC continues to take MLS spending to new heights, as their two Italian stars both crack the top five.

With a total budget of $32.2 million, the Canadian side is far and away the biggest-spending MLS team when it comes to salary.

Inisigne and Bernardeschi alone make more than all but three MLS teams, with the New York Red Bulls the lowest spending in the league at $9.6 million, just over half of what Insigne makes in a season.

Toronto FC, however, failed to make the playoffs after Insigne and Bernardeschi arrived midseason after finishing up with Napoli and Juventus, respectively.

