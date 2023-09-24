Torino vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Sunday’s Serie A action rounds off with a tasty-looking clash between Torino and Roma at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.
After a slow start to the season that saw them collect just one point from their opening three matches before the September international break, Roma’s recovery is in full swing following a brilliant week. Jose Mourinho’s side first thrashed Empoli 7-0 last week as Romelu Lukaku scored on his debut.
The Belgian was back among the goals in midweek, firing the winner in a 2-1 win over Sheriff Tiraspol. They now have the chance to continue their turnaround against Torino on Sunday.
As for the hosts, they started this season in equally underwhelming fashion, but have steadily began to turn their form around in these embryonic stages of the campaign.
After collecting just a point and scoring just one goal in their opening two matches against AC Milan and newcomers Cagliari, they have since enjoyed back-to-back wins against Genoa and Salernitana to move into the top-half of the table.
Torino vs Roma kick-off time
|Date:
|September 24, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 PM BST
|Venue:
|Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
The Serie A game between Torino and Roma will be played at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Kick-off is at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Torino vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle.
Team news & squads
Torino team news
Torino boss Ivan Juric is dealing with three injury issues for this weekend, with Mergim Vojvoda, Koffi Djidji, and Ivan Ilic all still in the treatment room with injuries.
Winger Nemanja Radonjic has been in fine scoring form for Torino this season, scoring three goals in his past two Serie A games, as much as he had in his previous 30 club appearances. He'll be one to keep an eye on this weekend.
Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Schuurs, Buongiorno, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Ilic, Ricci, Lazaro; Vlasic, Radonjic; Zapata
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Milinkovic-Savic, Gemello
|Defenders:
|Schuurs, Buongiorno, Rodriguez, Lazaro, Antolini, Soppy
|Midfielders:
|Bellanova, Ilic, Ricci, Vlasic, Tameze, Linetty, Gineitis
|Forwards:
|Radonjic, Zapata, Seck, Sanabria, Pellegri, Karamoh
Roma team news
Roma look set to be without the services of injury-prone midfielder Renato Sanches, who went off injured against Sheriff Tiraspol in midweek with a thigh issue and could be out for at least 2-4 weeks. Tammy Abraham and Marash Kumbulla remain out, while Chris Smalling and Lorenzo Pellegrini will face late fitness tests for their availability.
Paulo Dybala came off the bench against Sheriff, meaning the Argentine forward will probably regain his place in the frontline alongside Andrea Belotti. He put on a show against Empoli last weekend, firing home an early spot-kick before scoring a sensational solo goal.
Roma possible XI: Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka; Kristensen, Paredes, Cristante, Aouar, Spinazzola; Dybala, Belotti
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patricio, Svilar, Boer
|Defenders:
|Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Celik, Karsdorp, Kristensen
|Midfielders:
|Cristante, Paredes, Sanchez, Aouar, Bove
|Forwards:
|El Shaarawy, Solbakken, Belotti, Lukaku, Dybala
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|8/4/23
|Torino 0-1 AS Roma
|Italy Serie A
|13/11/22
|AS Roma 1-1 Torino
|Italy Serie A
|20/5/22
|Torino 0-3 AS Roma
|Italy Serie A
|28/11/21
|AS Roma 0-1 Torino
|Italy Serie A
|18/4/21
|Torino 3-1 AS Roma
|Italy Serie A