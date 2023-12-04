Torino vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta will look to snap their three-game winless run when they make the trip to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino to face Torino in Serie A on Monday.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta are coming off a 1-1 draw with Sporting CP in the Europa League group stages in midweek. Having clinched the first place in their Europa League group, La Dea will have a couple of months to focus on the Italian top-flight, where a three-game winless skid has seen them slip to eighth place, four points off Napoli in fourth.

Torino, meanwhile, are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings, six points clear of the relegation zone. The hosts saw their three-game unbeaten streak snapped at the hands of high-flying Bologna in the previous round, losing 2-0 away from home.

Torino vs Atalanta kick-off time

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45pm GMT Venue: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

The Serie A match between Torino and Atalanta will be played at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy. It will kick off at 7:45pm ET on Monday, December 4, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Torino vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Torino team news

Dutch defender Perr Schuurs is sidelined for the remainder of the season, with the Torino defender out with an ACL injury, while Samuele Ricci (thigh) is still absent. Karol Linetty (muscle) and Koffi Djidji (hernia) returned to fold for last Monday's fixture, and both start from the outset here.

Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Buongiorno, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Linetty, Ilic, Lazaro; Vlasic; Sanabria, Zapata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Milinkovic-Savic, Popa, Gemello Defenders: Schuurs, Zima, Rodriguez, N'Guessan Midfielders: Ricci, Tameze, Ilic, Linetty, Gineitis, Bellanova, Lazaro, Vlasic Forwards: Sanabria, Zapata, Pellegri, Radonjic, Karamoh, Seck

Atalanta team news

Atalanta may have to make do without the services of defender Sead Kolasinac after the defender was seen limping before his withdrawal against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

La Dea will also be missing the likes of Jose Palomino, Rafael Toloi, Davide Zappacosta, and Charles De Ketelaere due to various injury issues. Midfielder Marten De Roon should come back into the side in midfield after missing the defeat to Napoli through suspension.

With El Bilal Toure still out for an undisclosed length of time for Atalanta, Gasperini may opt to go with in-form attacking duo Gianluca Scamacca and Ademola Lookman up front here.

Atalanta BC possible XI: Musso; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Hateboer, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Lookman, Scamacca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac, Toloi Midfielders: Koopmeiners, Ederson, Adopo, Holm, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Zortea, Bakker, Pasalic Forwards: Lookman, Scamacca, Muriel, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/4/23 Torino 1-2 Atalanta Serie A 2/9/22 Atalanta 3-1 Torino Serie A 27/4/22 Atalanta 4-4 Torino Serie A 22/8/21 Torino 1-2 Atalanta Serie A 6/2/21 Atalanta 3-3 Torino Serie A

